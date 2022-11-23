You can’t fix what you don’t know is broken. That truth is so self-evident as to seem trite. But it’s also too often a reality in government, where opacity, whether well-intentioned or cynically deployed, can get in the way of addressing problems.

A week ago, the Casper Star-Tribune and WyoFile published the first part of lengthy investigation into problems at the Wyoming Boys’ School. The school houses boys ages 12 to 21 who’ve been sent there by a judge for criminal offenses. The facility strives to reform young people, but the investigation found that during the pandemic, violence became more common. So did the use of physical restraints and solitary confinement. All can form a barrier to rehabilitation.

