The International Pathfinders Camporee, and the more than 50,000 people coming along with it, are less than a year from arriving in Gillette.
This journey that began publicly in January 2021 is nearing its twilight, with the early-August date looming near.
Throughout those years, the dialogue surrounding Camporee has taken an interesting trajectory.
It’s fair to say that the early news that Gillette would land Camporee came with a mix of celebration and uncertainty.
A chance at landing $25 million in economic impact in a week? Yes, please.
Then many logical questions followed.
What is Camporee?
How much will it cost to host?
How will it affect the rest of the community?
Publicly, those questions soon took precedent over the underlying equation that prompted the agreement: spending a few million dollars in direct costs for $25 million in economic impact. Then running it back with the infrastructure already in place in 2029.
That equates to a good idea. Of course, it’s not as straightforward as that.
Getting the city and county to agree to a fair deal to cover the cost of building the amphitheater site at Cam-plex Park and other expenses was a labored process. Then there was the matter of building the site itself.
Meanwhile, there were other contract deliverables to address, an unexpected change in Cam-plex leadership and not one but two National High School Finals Rodeos to host in the summers leading up to 2024.
While that all played out among the politicians at the forefront — a number of whom turned over from the crop who first agreed to the deal — people in the community began gradually learning about and wrapping their minds around the magnitude of the event.
When a small but loud backlash occurred last summer after folks learned the August timeline would move the Campbell County Fair up a week or two in 2024, it shined a light on just how uninformed parts of the public were. Not to mention how tenuous it is to pull off an event the scale of Camporee, even when everyone is fully informed and on board.
Uneasiness is to be expected.
The event could end up being five times the size of the National High School Finals Rodeo. There truly is no precedent for it locally.
Perhaps most of all, there’s the matter of people not liking to be told to either prepare for an apocalypse or leave town so visitors can raid the grocery stores and use up Gillette’s public facilities for the week.
Hopefully the messaging of that public inconvenience is improved to one that’s more likely to align with the reality of that week. Sure, there will be more traffic and less food on shelves, but there’s a good chance most people will be able to carry on with relatively few meaningful inconveniences.
In any case, we’ll find out in less than a year from now. That’s apparently enough time to finalize all of the infrastructure and prep-work required. It should also be enough time for community members to prepare to make the best of it.
After all, among all of the very real, tangible and practical concerns and question marks, there’s a multi-million dollar reason to give it a chance.
Hosting Camporee is a gamble, but given the importance of adapting Gillette’s economy — and learning its limits — for the future, it’s the right bet to make.
Gillette News Record
Aug. 12
