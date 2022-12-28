Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

Amy Goodman and Denis Moynihan

The words of United Nations Secretary General António Guterres couldn’t have been starker: “We are waging a war on nature.”

“Ecosystems have become playthings of profit. Human activities are laying waste to once-thriving forests, jungles, farmland, oceans, rivers, seas and lakes. Our land, water and air are poisoned by chemicals and pesticides, and choked with plastics. The addiction to fossil fuels has thrown our climate into chaos. Unsustainable production and monstrous consumption habits are degrading our world. Humanity has become a weapon of mass extinction ... with a million species at risk of disappearing forever.”

