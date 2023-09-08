Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon isn’t often on the same page as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but they recently found common ground on the need for advancing carbon capture technologies.

Advanced carbon capture technologies could mitigate climate change rules placed by the current administration, while providing sustainable and reliable energy for the nation. Wyoming has enough reliable energy reserves to keep the lights on in the U.S. for several hundred years.

