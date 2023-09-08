Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon isn’t often on the same page as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, but they recently found common ground on the need for advancing carbon capture technologies.
Advanced carbon capture technologies could mitigate climate change rules placed by the current administration, while providing sustainable and reliable energy for the nation. Wyoming has enough reliable energy reserves to keep the lights on in the U.S. for several hundred years.
States such as California have mandated electric vehicles. But where are California residents going to get the electricity to charge those vehicles?
The state is already warning residents to not charge those electrical vehicles during the state’s brownouts.
Residents in the state of Texas learned two years ago during the winter storms that swept the state that wind and solar cannot provide sustainable energy. Only coal, natural gas and nuclear electrical sources were reliable in the storms.
Gordon said he disagrees with the current administration’s climate measures, but said Wyoming is in agreement when it comes to developing and deploying carbon capture technologies.
Earlier this year Gordon said the EPA must work with states that meet the needs of the states, rather than issue edicts that will destroy Wyoming jobs and communities.
This is where the University of Wyoming and the Wyoming Legislature need to step up and make it a top priority to fund and develop advanced carbon capture technologies. The state and the nation are depending on it.
The U.S. needs energy sources that can be relied upon. Wyoming has them. Now the carbon capture technologies need to be advanced to the point where those Wyoming resources can be used.
John Malmberg
Cody Enterprise
Aug. 29
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.