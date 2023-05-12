About a year ago, someone broke into the future site of a Casper abortion clinic and lit it on fire. The arson caused nearly $300,000 in damage and delayed the building’s opening by 11 months. It endangered the lives of those residing nearby, as well as the police officers and firefighters who responded to the scene.

Afterward, many people in Casper expressed shock, anger and sorrow that someone would use violence to further their beliefs. But there were voices that tried to minimize or even justify what the arsonist had done. In their minds, the arsonist had stopped a greater evil.

