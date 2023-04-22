Are our 400 million guns keeping us safe?
In a few days in mid-April a black teenager was shot in the head when he rang a doorbell, a young woman was murdered when a car drove into someone’s driveway, and a cheerleader was severely injured by gunfire after mistakenly getting into the wrong car.
Mass shootings of four or more people now occur daily or more often. On April 15, there were seven mass shootings in one day in the United States. Mass shootings occur at elementary schools, high schools, colleges, churches, grocery stores, parties and many other venues. The mass shooting that killed 10 people two years ago at a Boulder grocery store was the store where my wife and I took my aunt to shop.
Mass shootings are a part of nearly 21,000 murders with guns each year, 80% of all murders in the U.S. Despite our vast supply of guns for “self defense,” more than 130 other countries have lower murder rates. Several other advanced countries, Switzerland for example, have murder rates a tenth or less than ours.
Our Second Amendment, perhaps the most self-contradictory clause in our Constitution, states “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
To greatly simplify Supreme Court jurisprudence on the subject, notably in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), the right to keep and bear arms can be regulated, but regulation cannot and should not be used as a pretext to regulate a right out of exist or into irrelevance.
Good people legitimately have guns to defend themselves, their families, their businesses and their communities. Some good people have guns to defend our country if it is every occupied by a foreign power. Some have guns for hunting.
Guns cause problems in the hands of paranoid loners, substance abusers, criminals, and those with dementia, among others. We need a system of regulation that allows good people to have guns but does a good job of denying guns to those who should not have them. Today, I am proposing that system.
First, owning or possessing guns is only allowed for members of gun clubs, where a gun club has 12 or more adult members. Each member assumes significant financial responsibility (up to $5,000 liability for example, adjusted for inflation) for any gun crime committed by any member. The gun club carries substantial insurance to pay for any gun crime committed by any member above the amounts paid by each member. The gun club is a voluntary association that is free to admit, suspend, or expel members on any basis it chooses. If two or more members of a gun club commit a crime together, the entire gun club is dissolved.
Second, this requirement applies without exception, meaning that law enforcement, military, and government staff cannot carry, own or possess guns without meeting the same requirement as the rest of us.
Third, all other guns must be turned in. Using an illegal firearm in a crime or possession with criminal intent are significant crimes themselves.
Fourth, if our country is ever occupied by a foreign power, these regulations are suspended.
I spent six years in Army service including four years in the infantry, thankfully never in combat. I was a good shot, proficient with the M-16 rifle and the .45 pistol. After my service I owned guns for some time, then disposed of them because I wasn’t going to the range to stay proficient.
As a long-time libertarian I also was a long-time supporter of “gun rights.” I am less so now because of evidence and facts.
If we ever adopt the system I describe, gun clubs would be unlikely to admit criminals, drug addicts, unbalanced loners or the other types of characters who commit most gun offenses. Such a system of mutual and decentralized social responsibility enforced by gun owners themselves is our best hope for a country with much less crime and gun violence while preserving substantial responsible gun ownership.
In the Vietnam War more than 58,000 Americans died. Each year in the United States more than 100,000 people are shot and about 47,000 die, a statistic that includes more than 26,000 suicides using guns.
Stop the bloodshed. Cease fire!