Are our 400 million guns keeping us safe?

In a few days in mid-April a black teenager was shot in the head when he rang a doorbell, a young woman was murdered when a car drove into someone’s driveway, and a cheerleader was severely injured by gunfire after mistakenly getting into the wrong car.

Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer and writer in Laramie. His email is MartinLBuchanan@gmail.com.

