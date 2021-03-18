Racial setbacks have frequently been in the news this past year, from the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police to widespread protests and riots last summer, to the racist “Zoom bombing” of a Black History Month event at the University of Wyoming.
These setbacks can cause us to overlook the most important truth about race relations and recent history. The black history of my lifetime is overwhelmingly a history of success, of wrongful barriers being removed, of amends being made, and of races being reconciled. Despite setbacks, and there are always setbacks, we should remember and celebrate our shared history of racial progress.
In 1954 the Supreme Court overturned racial segregation in government schools, a practice the court had sanctioned in 1896. Segregated schools were not only immoral but anything but equal. One report found that black schools had no toilets, water supplies, desks, or blackboards. There was strong white resistance to racial integration, especially in the Southern states. Genuine integration took decades to accomplish and is the reality now.
School segregation was part of a system of American apartheid, of separate and parallel institutions for blacks and whites, including separate churches, education, employment, housing, lodging, marriage, medical care, and transportation. This apartheid lasted for a hundred years after the Civil War and the end of slavery. Racial barriers and restrictions were enforced by the law and by systematic white terror, notably the Ku Klux Klan. A hundred years ago the KKK had millions of members. In one notorious incident, the entire prosperous black community of Greenwood (“Black Wall Street”) in Tulsa, Oklahoma was destroyed by white terrorists in 1921, killing hundreds and displacing 10,000.
All of this was overturned in my lifetime, as it should have been. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s administration enacted the Civil Rights Act (1964), the Voting Rights Act (1965), and the Fair Housing Act (1968). Racial discrimination was pervasive at that time. The new prohibitions on discrimination in employment, housing, and voting began a long process of change, switching from discrimination as the social norm to discrimination as a social wrong.
LBJ’s 1965 words to a joint session of Congress are worth quoting: “I speak tonight for the dignity of man and the destiny of democracy. I urge every member of both parties, Americans of all religions and of all colors, from every section of this country, to join me in that cause. ... Rarely in any time does an issue lay bare the secret heart of America itself. Rarely are we met with a challenge, not to our growth or abundance, or our welfare or our security, but rather to the values and the purposes and the meaning of our beloved nation. The issue of equal rights for American Negroes is such an issue. And should we defeat every enemy, and should we double our wealth and conquer the stars, and still be unequal to this issue, then we will have failed as a people and as a nation. For, with a country as with a person, ‘what is a man profited if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?’”
65 years ago Rosa Parks, a black woman, was arrested for not giving up her city bus seat to a white man. Ten years later racial equality properly became the law of the land. In subsequent years we have had a black President, a black Vice-President, and many black members of Congress, with 61 current black members.
Our military led in integration; we cannot afford racism in foxholes. The Army produced black leaders and heroes, leaders like Colin Powell (four star general, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Secretary of State) and Lloyd Austin (four star general, Commander U.S. forces in Iraq, Secretary of Defense), and heroes like Green Beret Eugene Ashley Jr. who led five assaults against the enemy at the Battle of Lang Vei before being mortally wounded.
In those same decades, multiple black people became billionaires, including Oprah Winfrey. Black people once denied education are attaining education. More than 5% of Ph.D. degrees, the highest level of education, are earned by black scholars.
Does racism still exist? Of course, and we have seen multiple examples. The huge difference is that racism is no longer sanctioned or supported by law and society.
Is there work still to be done? Of course. Policing and criminal justice need serious reforms, reforms that are underway in some places. After centuries of slavery and discrimination there are huge wealth differences between black and white communities, with no consensus on how or whether to address those differences.
When I was a boy in Virginia, my parents told me I couldn’t take a black girl to our segregated swimming pool. There were poor white families in our neighborhood, but the poor black families lived in much worse conditions, in shacks in the woods with no indoor plumbing and no city services. When that little girl grew up, she married a black police officer and they built a nice home where that shack had been. A few years after that I recall walking through an elegant neighborhood of fine homes owned by black families.
Any narratives of history, whether white or black, that focus solely on grievance or difference and that do not give fair weight to progress, are mistaken. Our country has huge problems that we need to overcome together. I will be happy if we are in the foxhole together, black and white.
So celebrate tremendous progress, increased justice, black achievement, and greater white decency in the last seven decades.