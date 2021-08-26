At first glance, Wyoming’s census numbers show the state is growing — albeit slowly. Over the last decade, the Equality State’s population increased by 2.3%. That’s the slowest growth rate of any state in the West, but it’s still a positive development considering many people left Wyoming after last decade’s energy bust.
Still, a county-level examination shows concerning trends. Of Wyoming’s 23 counties, only nine grew over the last decade, census figures show. The other 14 experienced population losses. What’s more, much of the growth occurred in the counties that were the most populated to begin with. For example, Laramie County — the state’s largest — grew by the greatest amount (9.6%). Natrona County, the second most populated county, grew by nearly 6%. In fact, of the nine counties that grew, seven were already among the state’s most populated.
Meanwhile, the state’s small counties got smaller. Of the state’s 10 most lightly populated counties, nine saw an outflow of residents during the past decade, the census figures show. Two — Washakie and Sublette counties — experienced double digit losses, nearly 10% and 15% respectively.
Some Wyomingites might react to the numbers with a shrug — or even view the trends as good. Many people come to Wyoming for the small-town feel, the wide open spaces and the slower pace of life. An influx of new residents, this reasoning goes, might threaten those qualities. But if these trends continue, our small towns will get smaller. And as these small towns are nowhere near self-sustaining, that will have real consequences for the entire state.
For one, the proportional costs of providing government services increases with smaller populations, whether that’s educating children or keeping communities protected from fire and crime. As the population declines in smaller communities, providing those services could becoming increasingly expensive at a time when Wyoming’s traditional revenue streams are declining.
Wyoming schools are required to provide an equal education to all students, whether they live in Casper, Cody or Cokeville. But economies of scale matter. What happens when the cost of educating relatively few students in shrinking towns becomes unsustainable? Already, the state pays a shocking $90,000 per student in some of the state’s smallest schools. We fund 48 separate school districts, when 36% of the population live in only five cities. As our larger counties grow and the smaller counties shrink, can we continue to fund services in the same manner as in the past?
Moreover, many of our young people want to live in communities with a certain level of amenities. Those amenities, whether for entertainment, shopping or recreation, require the population base to support them. If towns are getting smaller, it stands to reason that many young people will continue to flee for other, larger communities. If Wyoming is to ever diversify its economy, it will need to retain its young talent. We need them to set down roots here, not in Denver or Salt Lake City.
The census figures are also important for what they illustrate. Wyoming lawmakers have long contended that low taxes and light government regulation are the key for attracting people to our state. But if that was the case, why are the places with the lowest taxes and least regulation also the communities that are losing residents? If it was simply a matter of cutting taxes and waiting for the crowds to show up, shouldn’t we have seen that by now? Why are other Western states with higher taxes and more regulations growing while so much of Wyoming is trending in the wrong direction?
It appears that people are voting with their feet. And it behooves us to pay attention to the choice they are making. The census figures show us that if we want to thrive, we need to change from the one-room schoolhouse way of life. There is a path that allows us grow while still retaining Wyoming’s character. The question is: Will we take it?
Casper Star-Tribune
Aug. 22