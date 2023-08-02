The millions packing theaters to see “Oppenheimer” might not realize the film’s central theme is the role a senator from Wyoming played in restoring the reputation of the man who invented the atomic bomb after that reputation was unjustly sullied during the Red Scare.

Having written U.S. Sen. Gale McGee’s biography, “The Man in the Arena,” the senator’s centrality in the movie’s plot jumped off the screen.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.

