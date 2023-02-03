It’s as if someone flicks a switch inside their brain the minute they walk into the state Capitol. More and more often, Wyoming lawmakers who tell voters on the campaign trail that they will represent their interests in Cheyenne seem to forget those promises the minute the heavy wooden doors close behind them.

At the very least, they can’t see the contradictions between their words and their actions. The same legislators who oppose abortion, regardless of the circumstances in which the woman got pregnant, won’t extend Medicaid coverage to keep her healthy for a year after she gives birth. Those who say life is sacred and should be protected at all costs won’t guarantee funding for a suicide lifeline that has proven it’s effective at preventing self-inflicted harm.

