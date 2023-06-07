I didn’t know this. Most of you may not have known, either, because neither most school board members nor the legislator representing the district ever mention it. It’s certainly a dirty little secret, maintained because a majority of the school board has priorities other than the health and safety of children, particularly children in low-income neighborhoods.

Cheyenne’s Arp Elementary School is 62 years old and, according to media reports, is overflowing at 165% of its capacity. Five modulars have been deployed, most near the end of their useful lives. Four of them do not even have a bathroom. So, in the middle of winter, kids are forced to walk outside, regardless of the weather, to get to the main building to find facilities.

Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.

