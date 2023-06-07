I didn’t know this. Most of you may not have known, either, because neither most school board members nor the legislator representing the district ever mention it. It’s certainly a dirty little secret, maintained because a majority of the school board has priorities other than the health and safety of children, particularly children in low-income neighborhoods.
Cheyenne’s Arp Elementary School is 62 years old and, according to media reports, is overflowing at 165% of its capacity. Five modulars have been deployed, most near the end of their useful lives. Four of them do not even have a bathroom. So, in the middle of winter, kids are forced to walk outside, regardless of the weather, to get to the main building to find facilities.
Children have been expected to learn in a building infested with “mice, bugs, sewage, and holes and leaks in the walls.”
Principal Steven Lloyd tells me Arp’s students are being relocated next year to the old Carey Junior High building. But people of Laramie County should be asking how conditions were allowed to get this bad. Ask whether what’s been allowed to happen at a school on Cheyenne’s south side would be tolerated at schools on Cheyenne’s north side.
If you were a school board member or a legislator with responsibility for this mess, would you spend your time and political capital on banning books and other priorities of their ideological agenda?
Meeting after meeting, a majority of Laramie County School District 1’s board focuses on controlling what books your children are allowed to read as Arp Elementary School and others become unsafe and unsanitary for the young students.
Why wasn’t Arp on the Moms for Liberty priority list or that of the state legislator nominally representing the district? In fact, state Rep. Tamara Trujillo, R-Cheyenne, a member of the legislature’s Freedom Caucus, opposed funding to fix this travesty.
Rep. Trujillo explained she put demands of the Freedom Caucus ahead of the needs of the kids at Arp because she “doesn’t agree with the way the state has been spending its money.”
Well, Ms. Trujillo, neither do I. While Gov. Mark Gordon and the Legislature were gleefully stuffing money in a mattress called “the rainy-day account,” these kids are left behind. The unwillingness to spend money on such dire emergencies is a dereliction of your duty and that of the culture warriors on the school board.
It is called a “culture war” because wars have victims. In this case, the little children, kindergarten through sixth grade, who are on the front lines of culture wars that Rep. Trujillo and too many of the Laramie County school board members are intent on fighting.
It’s mostly children who are casualties of all the extremist’s culture wars, whether they’re ignoring students at Arp or targeting LGBTQ+ youth, controlling what teachers are allowed to teach, denying health care to families or opposing universal child care.
Trujillo’s overriding commitment to the Freedom Caucus is problematic not just for students at Arp. It is not the only school building in Cheyenne’s South Triad in poor condition. Four others received a worse score than Arp on the Facility Condition Index (FCI) when scores were announced five years ago.
Because of legislative disdain for public schools, the Wyoming Education Association is pursuing a lawsuit to resolve this unmet need. If the Legislature gave schools the attention Wyoming’s constitution requires, other schools in Cheyenne’s South Triad would be replaced promptly.
The average date of construction for all Laramie County School District 1 schools is 1956. The FCI informs Trujillo and the school board book banners that of the 10 Wyoming schools badly in need of replacement, four are in Cheyenne.
What does that tell us? Several members of the school board give insufficient attention to real priorities. They and Laramie County legislators need to get focused on that which matters.
The fact is that there are many times more kids in substandard Laramie County schools than there are right-wing zealots who support book banning.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. His email is rmc81448@gmail.com.