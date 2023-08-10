Regardless of the final decision on the proposed site for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple, one issue will cloud any decision.
City Planner Todd Stowell should have recused himself from the process.
Stowell is a member of the LDS church. He readily discloses that information.
However, if he would have recused himself and a nonmember of the LDS church had made the findings of fact on the proposed site identical to Stowell’s, the majority of the public may still not have approved of the location, but the motives of the planner would not be questioned.
In almost every instance, the opposition to the proposed temple site is not a religious issue as some have claimed. This is a matter of a large edifice with potential traffic flow and lighting issues being placed in a location hundreds, if not thousands, of Cody residents oppose.
We are not questioning Stowell’s professional abilities or his motives or his integrity; only he knows the truth of those.
However, we are questioning his decision not to recuse himself, which makes his findings come under intense scrutiny.
City Attorney Scott Kolpitcke advised the planning and zoning board that since Stowell would not benefit financially from serving as planner on the project, his church affiliation was not a conflict of interest according to state statute and therefore not illegal.
However, just because something is legal doesn’t mean it is the right or the proper thing to do or even the wisest thing to do.
The city of Cody handbook states, “It is essential that the trust of the public, the Governing Body and co-workers be maintained as decisions which go into the operation of City programs are made. Central to the standard of ethical conduct is the City’s policy that no employee shall have any interest, financial or otherwise, direct or indirect, or engage in any business transaction, or professional activity or incur any obligation of any nature which is in conflict with the discharge of the person’s duties in the public interest.
“Because the confidence of the citizenry is the very foundation for effective Government, even an unfounded appearance of unethical conduct by a City employee on or off the job can significantly impair the capability of City government. Thus, avoiding the appearance or reality of a conflict of interest forms the basis for the City’s ethics policy.”
From comments on websites and letters to the editor, it is evident “the confidence of (a large number of) the citizenry” has been shaken.
John Malmberg
Cody Enterprise
Aug. 2
