Oxbow Bend is known worldwide. The scenic riverine environment in Grand Teton National Park is a stop for millions of visitors each year and is the setting for untold numbers of sunset photos with majestic Mount Moran in the background, and eagles, moose, elk, bears or swans in the foreground.
But for such a priceless treasure, its existence isn’t a given, particularly due to its location below a human-made dam. In the 1980s, Oxbow Bend was almost lost to a proposal to rebuild the Jackson Lake Dam downstream. Today, Oxbow Bend’s invaluable wildlife and fish habitat are under threat due to the dam’s role in water management for agriculture downstream.
As regional and federal water managers plan for a tricky summer of maintaining flows and reservoirs along the Snake River’s long reach into Idaho and beyond, they recently called for water releases from the dam this spring to be reduced below the minimum thresholds needed to sustain world-class fisheries and wildlife habitat in the Oxbow and further south.
As of May 16, federal officials said they would find a way to maintain minimum necessary levels. While this provides a sense of relief, the close call for the Oxbow points to the need for better planning to avert such an environmental crisis in the future.
A starved river would not only damage the ecosystem, but also the people who depend on the river in the valley, including rafting companies, park visitors, paddlers and anglers.
Building a sustainable minimum Snake streamflow threshold in this Wild and Scenic River corridor is essential for management and preservation of the riparian environment for future generations. It’s disheartening that a human-made dam threatens this river environment, but that means humans are responsible for the policy solution necessary to preserve the ecosystem.