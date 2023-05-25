Oxbow Bend is known worldwide. The scenic riverine environment in Grand Teton National Park is a stop for millions of visitors each year and is the setting for untold numbers of sunset photos with majestic Mount Moran in the background, and eagles, moose, elk, bears or swans in the foreground.

But for such a priceless treasure, its existence isn’t a given, particularly due to its location below a human-made dam. In the 1980s, Oxbow Bend was almost lost to a proposal to rebuild the Jackson Lake Dam downstream. Today, Oxbow Bend’s invaluable wildlife and fish habitat are under threat due to the dam’s role in water management for agriculture downstream.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus