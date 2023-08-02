...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central Wyoming and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in south central Wyoming, North
Snowy Range Foothills and Snowy Range. In southeast Wyoming,
Central Laramie County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte
County, East Laramie County, East Platte County, Laramie Valley,
South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving and training thunderstorms.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
As the smoke clears now that the suspension of Cody VFW Post 2673 has been lifted, one thing appears obvious; the Cody Post was presumed guilty until proven innocent.
We are not cognizant of how State VFW Commander Danielle Smith received the information to accuse the VFW of charging funeral homes for Honor Guard services or for not having two active members of the Armed Forces at each veteran’s funeral or for the alleged improper loaning of M-1 ceremonial rifles.
Smith did say she had personally seen the Honor Guard wear uniforms in situations not authorized by the “wear of the uniform” policy.
However, the Cody Honor Guard broke away from the Cody VFW in 2018 and became a separate 501(c)3.
Needless to say, the Cody VFW was cleared of all charges, but the damage has been done.
Cody Post Commander Todd Beier expressed frustration with the suspension and the timing of the suspension right before Memorial Day activities.
He said members are “angry” because the first step by Smith was to suspend all activities at the post.
It’s a shame this had to happen. A telephone call or an email could have resolved the accusations if the VFW would have been given an opportunity to explain before the suspension.
The suspension of a post should be the state commander’s last resort, said Beier, citing the “VFW Post Suspension Guide.”
The state VFW has a new commander. We hope the new leadership will operate on the “presumed innocent until proven guilty” philosophy rather than the way it was handled this time.
Our veterans deserve our respect. We owe them a debt of gratitude, not accusations that turn out to be untrue.
John Malmberg
Cody Enterprise
July 26
