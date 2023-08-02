As the smoke clears now that the suspension of Cody VFW Post 2673 has been lifted, one thing appears obvious; the Cody Post was presumed guilty until proven innocent.

We are not cognizant of how State VFW Commander Danielle Smith received the information to accuse the VFW of charging funeral homes for Honor Guard services or for not having two active members of the Armed Forces at each veteran’s funeral or for the alleged improper loaning of M-1 ceremonial rifles.

