The outcome of a recent standoff with a mentally unstable individual was incredible: No one was seriously hurt during a domestic conflict involving firearms.

Miraculously, the many flying bullets never impacted a human, and the emergency response of more than two dozen personnel resulted in a peaceful ending to the hours-long standoff. It is a testament to our valley’s law enforcement professionals that they were able to peacefully take the troubled man into custody.

