U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis

U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.

Editor’s note: Ms. Lummis originally penned the following op-ed in mid-February for The Hill, an American newspaper and digital media company based in Washington, D.C.

Recently, Americans’ eyes have been on the sky as the Chinese Communist Party’s spy balloon traveled from coast to coast, surveilling us from above. While I am incredibly concerned about why the CCP was using this tool to spy on the American people, the CCP may already be in your backyard.

Cynthia Lummis is the junior senator for Wyoming. For office locations and contact information, go online to lummis.senate.gov.

