It is unclear if the Department of Justice will charge former President Donald Trump with four crimes referred by the Jan. 6 committee, but there should be no doubt, constitutionally speaking, that an ex-president is subject to criminal prosecution.

Chief Justice John Marshall, presiding at the Aaron Burr treason trial in 1807, observed that a former president is returned to the citizenry. The president, Marshall stated, “is elected from the mass of the people,” and “returns to the mass of the people.”

David Adler, Ph.D., is a noted author who lectures nationally and internationally on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and presidential power.

