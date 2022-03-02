The server began clearing dishes from our table and said, “Would you like to order dessert or are you satisfied?”
This comment made me push back from the table and sit up straight. It wasn’t uncommon to be asked if you would like dessert after a restaurant meal. I’m used to hearing, “Would you like dessert?” “Did you save room for dessert?” “Can I tempt you with a sweet treat?”
And so many other ways I’ve been asked that question. But it was the way she asked it this time that caused me to pause.
Am I satisfied?
I had to rethink my plan. Many times, when I go out for a nice dinner, I automatically order dessert. Sometimes I am completely stuffed by the time I have made my way through an appetizer, salad, the main meal … and, of course, dessert is part of the ritual of dining out.
Being satisfied with what I had consumed so far had never played into the mindless response of ordering dessert. I always want dessert! The way she asked the question forced me to differentiate a want from a need; my contentment from my greed; my hunger from my desire.
The truth was I was full. My hunger had been (by definition) satisfied. The way she posed the question was humbling. I had just enjoyed a lovely meal. The quality and quantity was more than many people in our world have to eat in a day. I was embarrassed to ask for more.
This experience happened years ago, and yet, I have never forgotten that server. I have never forgotten the question. I have never forgotten the lesson.
How many times in life do we automatically want more? We want a nicer car, a bigger home, a larger paycheck. We want more attention, more friends, more love and more happiness. When did we become so unfulfilled with where we are? Why have we learned this behavior of never being content with what we have?
Satisfaction comes from knowing when our belly is full, our thirst is quenched and our life needs are met. The reality is, we can only drive one car at a time. We can only occupy one home at a time. And, no matter how much money we have, we can only eat one burger at a time.
Satisfaction comes from knowing when enough is enough.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Be satisfied with where you are right now, with what you have right now, with the breath you are taking right now. Satisfaction comes from knowing when enough is enough.”