For people who are so much smarter than we are — just ask them, they’ll tell them how much smarter they are — they sure do some curious things.

Ronald Reagan said of liberals, “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant, it’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.”

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

