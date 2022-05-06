Liz Cheney’s fight to keep her U.S. House seat is supposed to be a slugfest.
How could it not be? There’s so much inherent drama: Cheney, the fallen GOP princess, locked in a duel against her party’s once (and perhaps still) king, Donald Trump. His handpicked surrogate is a former friend and ally, Harriet Hageman, who claims Cheney betrayed their leader.
If Wyoming votes out Cheney, can she still someday make it to the White House? Folks, it’s Survivor: Politicos of the Plains!
Except this showdown for the heart and soul of the Republican Party has been more like a snoozefest. Picture two soccer moms on opposite sides of the field. One is yelling for her kid to kick the ball all the way to Washington, and the other woman is handing out snacks and ignoring the game. An orange-toned man is managing one of the teams, and he’s decided to steal the ball and kick it himself.
Who wants to watch that?
But things will heat up. Soon the headlines will no longer be about heaps of cash they’ve raked in (Cheney has raised $10 million to Hageman’s $2 million), as they start spending it.
Cheney has $6.8 million in the bank and much more to come. She could blanket the state in flyers, inundate broadcast and social media with ads, hold non-stop rallies, fly everywhere, hire boatloads of campaign workers and not spend it all by the Aug. 16 primary election.
This is more than a race against Hageman. This is a referendum on the 45th president.
Trump hates all 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, but Cheney is his top target.
Back in September, after interviewing several Wyoming hopefuls who came to kiss his (ahem) ring, Trump tweeted his endorsement of Hageman and attacked Cheney as a “warmonger and disloyal Republican.”
If those fighting words weren’t enough, the former president also called her “the Democrats’ number one provider of sound bites.”
“Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it,” Cheney responded.
Not much has been brought so far. Hageman has taken a few jabs in Cheney’s direction. Her best was a fake website and YouTube campaign spot sponsored by “Virginians for Cheney.”
“Liz grew up right here in Northern Virginia and bases her family here,” the spoof site claims. “Liz is running because she understands the priorities of Northern Virginians, like funneling money to the military industrial complex, listening to big dollar D.C. lobbyists, and fighting for special interest groups.”
It’s clever, but hardly a stinging blow, especially since it didn’t stir even a ripple of response from her opponent.
Cheney’s campaign website is as bland as it gets. There’s no mention of Hageman, Trump or her job as vice chair of the House’s select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Cheney says the panel has already gathered enough evidence to refer the former president for federal criminal charges.
Wyoming Republican Party leaders branded Cheney a traitor and claimed she no longer represents them. While Hageman has far less money to spend, her in-state donations more than triple Cheney’s total.
Want to see photos of Cheney and Hageman smiling together in past campaigns? The Facebook campaign website of state Sen. Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne, another Cheney challenger, is the place to go. Calling Hageman “Cheney 2.0,” Bouchard’s only hope is to take conservative votes away from the Cheyenne attorney.
A year ago, long before Hageman’s candidacy, Bouchard raised more than $330,000. His first-quarter take in 2022 trickled to about $11,000.
The idea of a competition to be more conservative than Cheney was laughable before her impeachment vote. Cheney aligned with Trump’s position about 95% of the time.
Cheney calling out Trump’s “Big Lie” that the election was stolen from him is a heavy lift in Wyoming. Few states are as red, and to the extreme right, a candidate’s loyalty to Trump holds more weight than their conservatism.
On a CBS News “Red & Blue” segment last week, anchor Major Garrett perfectly conveyed the attitude of the beltway media. They’ve already picked the winner.
“Here in Washington, the general assumption is that Liz Cheney is cooked, that she has no chance,” Garrett said. But he speculated that losing “in a sort of fit of Trumpian rage” might be part of her long-term strategy “to eventually rise again in a post-Trump Republican Party.”
Really?
Jim King, University of Wyoming political science professor, told the newsman that “the leadership of the [state] party that censured her is not the electorate. There are tens of thousands of voters who have yet to be heard from.”
I think the Jan. 6 panel’s public hearings next month will be critical to Cheney’s political fate. She will have a daily audience of millions of Americans, but it’s also a prime opportunity to show Wyoming voters why she’s so determined to hold Trump accountable for inciting the Capitol insurrection.
Even if they’ve been lulled into slumber, I guarantee people will wake up and tune in to the show we’ve all been waiting for.