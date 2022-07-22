It was just an English muffin.

I’ve cut hundreds of them. This time I used the new knife, the one with a lifetime guarantee of sharpness. I began slicing slowly back and forth, and then in a blur it slid quickly through the muffin — and my finger.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

