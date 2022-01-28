Growing up I wanted to be a teacher. Then I got married right out of high school. I had babies young. My life moved forward and years went by.
I always wondered what if I would have gone to college? Would I be a teacher? What if I went back to school now, could I still be a teacher? My self-talk would push back with, “Well, I can’t do that now.”
I always wanted to be a writer and publish a book. I had a busy job, a busy life and thought no one would be interested in my words and thoughts. I could visualize the cover with my name running across the bottom as the author and thought what if I would have begun writing when I was younger? Once again that voice in my head said, “Well, I can’t do that now.”
What are your what if’s and can’t-do’s in life? Do you allow yourself to believe that a golden opportunity has passed and you will never accomplish it now? Do you live in a space of wondering “what if I would have” and telling yourself you can’t do it now?
What if instead of living in regret for something you didn’t do or accomplish you switch your self-talk and began daydreaming, fantasizing and imagining what you could do? What if you tried?
When I was what many would believe to be middle-aged, I began thinking, “What if I could?” I found information about scholarships, loans and colleges. One day when my courage rose to a confident level, I went to my local community college and signed up for a class. It happened to be creative writing. One class to test my ability and self-confidence.
I loved it! I could do it! And I was pretty good at it.
That one class turned into the next semester with a few classes, and soon I found myself working toward a degree at the same college my two oldest children were attending.
Was it easy? No. But with every step forward I became more determined, and my children were right there cheering for me as I marched across the stage and received my diploma.
I walked off the stage into a busy work life believing there were not enough hours in my day to write. My inner voice kept telling me “I can’t do that.” Then I wrote my first blog and hit publish. After five years of writing, my first book was published. I didn’t know that with every weekly blog, I was taking one more step toward my dream. I didn’t know that my writings would fold together to create that book cover with my name across the bottom as the author. I didn’t know that with every word I wrote I was telling myself, “What if I could?”
Looking at my life I did become a teacher of sorts by sharing my tips and techniques through my writing. It would not have happened if I kept believing that voice in my head telling me that I can’t do that.
I ask you again, what are your “what if’s” and “can’t do’s” in life? I am asking you to change that to, “what if I could?” Take that first step and then the next. I know you can do it.
Pennie’s Life Lesson: Don’t allow your own self talk to tell you that you can’t do something. Change it to, “What if I could?”