As monarchs go, normal folks like us can probably relate to the new King of England.

His mother was so perfect in so many ways that all you could do was look on in amazement. The only criticism I had was about those corgis. Make me king, and I’m going down to the London pound and getting at least two black Labrador retrievers (the Cadillac of dogs), maybe more.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

