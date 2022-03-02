In a Dec. 29 Boomerang column I wrote that “a new war in Europe is now more likely than not.” That war has now begun with a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Many of us in America have had differences with each other and with our own government in recent years. So the question arises, who do we stand with?
I stand with America, with NATO, with the free world and with the free and democratic people of Ukraine against the authoritarian and murderous dictatorship of Vladimir Putin in Russia.
Ukraine is not a NATO member and U.S. troops will not fight in Ukraine. Ukraine is a NATO partner and the United States, in the 1994 Budapest Agreement, guaranteed the territorial integrity of Ukraine along with the United Kingdom and, ironically, the Russian Federation.
Ukraine is our ally and Russia, because of many demands and threats made in recent years and months, is our enemy in this conflict — an enemy that threatens our NATO allies and our homeland with its nuclear arsenal. The war may be indirect taking place in Ukraine and killing Ukrainians and Russians, but it already involves us.
In war there is urgency, and actions not taken expeditiously may become impossible or impractical; the lack of action can lose a war. There are three main categories of actions that we should take in addition to sanctions announced against Russia.
First, provide every possible assistance to Ukraine other than nuclear weapons or allied troops in that country. So long as Ukraine holds territory, provide a maximum continuous supply of weapons to Ukrainian forces so they can eliminate, incapacitate or expel the Russian invaders. Wars are not won only through defense, and if the Ukrainians are able to strike military, economic or command and control targets inside Russia, so much the better.
If Russia chooses to occupy the entire country, with more than 40 million people and more than twice the size of Wyoming, we should support a Ukrainian government in exile as the sole legitimate government of Ukraine. We should train and equip Ukrainian resistance fighters in exile, assist with the millions of Ukrainian refugees who will cross into other European countries and provide maximum support to the Ukrainian resistance fighters, partisans, guerillas and underground operatives who will still be working in Ukraine to eliminate the invaders.
We will never recognize a Russian occupation as legitimate, and with American troops in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania, we can help defend those countries while maintaining overland routes into Ukraine for resistance fighters and supply drone flights.
We can provide crucial information such as real-time satellite intelligence on the exact location of every Russian military unit in Ukraine to the resistance via digital channels. We can provide low-mass supplies such as small arms, sniper rifles, explosives, mines, grenades, mortars, mortar shells, electronic detonators and ammunition via supply drone flights or infiltrating fighters.
Any Russian occupation of free Ukraine should pay a continuing high price.
Second, the United States needs to restore its nuclear deterrent in the face of repeated nuclear threats by Vladimir Putin and Russia.
For example, Russia has developed a multi-megaton autonomous submarine, a giant nuclear torpedo, targeting our coastal cities. If Russia stays in Ukraine we should withdraw from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and resume underground testing of nuclear weapons while remaining in the Partial Test Ban Treaty that prevents atmospheric testing (a reliable nuclear deterrent requires real testing).
Our strategic nuclear arsenal is limited by the New START treaty, but that treaty does not limit “tactical” nuclear warheads. Russia has an estimated 2,000 to 6,000 such warheads. the USA has about 200. We should immediately resume sustained mass production of new nuclear warheads in that category.
In the 1950s and 1960s, the United States had an extensive federal civil defense program, including numerous blast and fallout shelters, now largely forgotten. In this new era of war, with both Russia and China’s nuclear weapons aimed at us, we should again protect our population, potentially saving tens of millions of lives after a nuclear exchange. A comprehensive program of national civil defense should be combined with a national one-year reserve of food, fuel and other critical supplies.
Third, the United States is surprisingly weak militarily given that we spend so much more than any other country on our military.
We need fast and comprehensive reform of our military so that our defense industrial base, including key industrial minerals, is not dependent on Russia or China so that we produce large numbers of cheap, capable, reliable weapons quickly rather than a handful of expensive luxurious and buggy weapons slowly. This also is so that our money supports large numbers of soldiers, perhaps twice the current number in our Army, rather than a byzantine and expensive contracting and procurement system.
We should again have a military force that, along with our allies, can fight and win in both the European and the Pacific theaters of war.
Finally, we need to pay for the shift from peacetime to wartime.
As I’ve indicated, the right level of military spending in wartime is far different from the right level when you are at peace and have no enemies. To stand with the free world and keep the dictators and authoritarians from overrunning free countries will be expensive.
As our government is near bankruptcy, we cannot postpone sound fiscal policies, even in wartime. War policies such as those described here will mean major tax increases and major cuts in other government programs. To preserve the liberty we fight for will mean finding major ways to reduce federal government power in domestic affairs while it focuses on foreign policy.
As President John F. Kennedy said in his inaugural address, “We shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”