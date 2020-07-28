It was shortly after New Year’s Day 2001. Laura Griffith sat alone at one of those uninviting, metal picnic-like tables in the pods of the Laramie County jail. But, it was no picnic.
Laura was clothed in an orange jumpsuit. I wore a white clergy collar. She was an inmate. I was a jail chaplain. Laura invited me to sit with her. That was almost two decades ago. Oh, the metamorphosis. Webster defines “metamorphosis” as change or transformation by supernatural means. Indeed, it was a God thing.
I’m not violating anyone’s confidentiality. Laura is a member of my church, Highlands Presbyterian. She has told this story to the congregation and given me permission to retell it here. She’s been open about her experience because she knows that her story influences others who need to hear it.
Laura was well-equipped for a good life. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and a master’s degree in adult education from the University of Wyoming. But alcohol abuse kept getting in the way. This was Laura’s fourth DUI conviction, and she was serving a 180-day sentence.
During those days, as today, most inmates are in jails or prisons because of addiction. So many told me how much they wanted to turn their lives around. Few were able. If you’ve ever “been there,” you know how hard it is to keep that commitment. But Laura was ready for change.
After our jailhouse visits, it was 2006 before our paths crossed again. Gov. Dave Freudenthal had appointed me deputy director of the Department of Health, head of the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Division. My first day I arrived, and there was Laura. She had been hired by the division as a temporary receptionist.
During the years since we met, Laura had been clean and sober the entire time. With her education, professional capabilities and life experiences, Laura climbed the ladder. She was promoted to coordinate women’s substance abuse treatment, then she became the coordinator of the important block grant the state received annually from the federal government.
Her understanding of what works in substance abuse and how to implement effective treatment programs soon earned her another promotion. Laura became the manager of all mental health and substance abuse programs funded and administered by the state.
As she rose through the ranks, Laura developed a deepening understanding of what it took to help addicts find and maintain long-term recovery. Although the science provided a clear roadmap, the need for recovery-support services had been mostly ignored by Wyoming treatment programs. Laura was troubled by the absence of that bridge from treatment to recovery and the negative impact it had on people she knew could find a better life.
One day, Laura knocked on my door. She was resigning to start a nonprofit organization focused on helping people secure long-term recovery. I didn’t want to lose her expertise, and gave her a stark comparison between the salary and benefits she earned at the state and the financial struggle she was about to accept in the nonprofit world. But, of course, she knew all of that. She also knew what God was calling her to do.
Laura founded one of the premier recovery support organizations in the nation. Recover Wyoming provides recovery support, not clinical services. They offer friendship as they help clients find housing, work and other services necessary to support recovery. They provide trained recovery coaches as mentors to help addicts through the struggle. Members of the recovery community are on the board and among the staff, because they’ve “been there.”
As head of mental health and substance abuse services, I learned that effective programs all had something in common, i.e. one knowledgeable and committed person with the skills to lead. Laura Griffith was that person. She retired last month, but not before positively impacting the lives of thousands in this community.
Some of our neighbors who once thought themselves helpless and hopeless are living proof that long-term recovery happens.
Rodger McDaniel lives in Laramie and is the pastor at Highlands Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne. Email: rmc81448@gmail.com.