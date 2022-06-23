“Donald Trump and his supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy. “ So said conservative icon federal judge Michael Luttig. Among others, he’s talking about Harriett Hageman, Trump’s choice for Wyoming congressperson.
Unless you are like Hageman and willing to say anything to get elected to Congress, and accepted the Big Lie about the 2020 election, doesn’t the evidence start a reasonable doubt to trickle through your mind when you hear a staunch conservative say that?
Listen to Trump’s loyal-to-a-fault attorney general, Bill Barr, use language familiar to Wyomingites. He admitted Trump’s claims of election fraud were “bullshit.” Even Ivanka agreed. Don’t you feel a whiff of embarrassment that Trump took you in?
Perhaps more relevant for Wyoming’s future, when you listen to all the evidence accumulated by the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, doesn’t it make make you wonder what Harriett Hageman promised Trump to get his endorsement?
Before Trump started lying about her, almost as many of you voted to re-elect Cheney as voted to re-elect Trump in 2020. What changed? Liz still had one of the most Trumpublican-loyal voting records in Congress.
What changed? Trump lied to you about the election and began lying about Liz, and you bought both lies.
But something else also changed since you decided to believe Trump instead of your own lying eyes – the evidence presented by the Select Committee.
It’s that mountain of evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump knew he lost, that there was no fraud. Yet he continued to lie through his teeth to stir insurrectionists, and plot how to steal the election employing fraudulent electors, and assemble a mob to overthrow the government via a coup.
Ironic, isn’t it, that America’s first reality TV president sat chomping popcorn, while watching it unfold on television as his vice president – excuse me, America’s vice president – was put in danger by thugs chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as they built the gallows they hoped to use.
This is the man who endorsed Harriet Hageman. She is the kind of person who not only accepted the tainted endorsement, but groveled at Trump’s feet to get it. If Donald Trump is anything but a corrupt liar, he is transactional. He does not give anything with getting something.
What did he get from Hageman?
Harriet had some atoning to do. She’s on record referring to the bigot as a bigot. She said the xenophobe was a xenophobe. Hageman said the racist was a racist. If we know anything about Trump, it is that he takes to the truth like a vampire to garlic.
Why would Trump choose Hageman, who had told the truth about him, over Liz Cheney, who was telling the truth about him?
It’s not much of a mystery. No one gets Trump’s endorsement in the era of his Big Lie unless they agree to abuse whatever power they may thereby acquire to overturn the next election, if necessary.
Harriet Hageman won Trump’s backing by selling America’s birthright.
Now, she’s twisting in the wind as Liz Cheney fills a prime-time slot, disclosing truth about Trump. Harriet may be Trump’s endorsee; Cheney is Trump’s prosecutor. She has the evidence and is releasing it.
How valuable is the endorsement of a seditionist?
GOP polls prove what the pollster wants them to prove. If you ask only the Republicans who they’d vote for if the August primary was today, many of them say Hageman. But it isn’t only Republicans who vote, and the primary isn’t today. Today is for the Jan. 6 Select Committee and their witnesses.
Former Republican National Chairman Michael Steele says polls prove there’s a growing number of “accountability conservatives.” We’ll see whether that’s true in Wyoming during the primary election.
On Aug. 16, Wyoming decides who is the traitor. Judge Luttig says it’s Trump and people like Hageman. Identifying the traitor depends on identifying the cause. If the cause is Trump, Liz is the traitor. If the cause is our Constitutional Republic, the traitor is Trump.