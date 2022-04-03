There are times of great tragedy in our lives, times when we ask ourselves, “What do I know for certain?” Our anxious minds work overtime trying both to figure out what and a way.
These times are hard on us and on our relationships with others.
These times are described by Barbara Brown Taylor as “getting lost.” In “An Altar in the World,” she remembers some of her uncertainties.
“In my life, I have lost my way more times than I can count,” she writes. “I have set out to be married and ended up divorced. I set out to live in New England, but ended up in Georgia. I have set out to be healthy and ended up sick.”
I would add to Barbara’s list something worse. A friend said her cancer treatments were terrifying. “When I was on chemo, I couldn’t remember who I was.”
In uncertain times, it is easy to feel not only helplessness, but also loneliness. We feel abandoned even by God.
It is because of this that we have taken a week and called it “holy,” not because we have the answer, but because God found us even in the weakness of our human pain.
For Jews, the holiness comes in observing Passover, that time when the cruel power of pharaoh was overcome by the power of God. Every year, Jewish families gather to remember pharaoh’s hardness of heart and God’s saving hand, helping an enslaved people to pass over to life anew.
And it is important to note that the Passover service is told in the present tense. The God who saved helpless souls from the tyrant is the same God of this day.
For Christians, holiness comes in honoring the cross. It was the power of the executioner did not hold the final sway. Christians venerate not just the suffering, but the willingness to trust a power beyond it “… into Thy hands I commend my spirit.” It is important to note as well that the heart of holy week is remembered in the present tense: “This is my body broken for you.”
Holy week is not only a time to remember our weakness, but the God who saves us beyond our pain. As Pat Livingston wrote on Holy Thursday: “Nothing exists apart from God. … There is no corner of creation, no event, no circumstance where God is not. … In my own most penetrating darkness, my husband and daughter senselessly killed, still there was light. Whether or not I saw it, whether or not I believed … light penetrated my life. God is found in the depths of both the light and the dark.
“What do I know for certain? I know that everything unfolds in its time. I know that within all adversity is a force of love that prevails. I am safe, even in the dark.”
Perhaps this week especially we can remember to say:
O God, beyond all knowing, be with us
in our answers and our questions,
in the fears and in our failings,
in our prayers …
and in our wanting to pray.