I’ve been a Wyoming Democrat for my entire adult life. I certainly can’t speak for all members of my party, but some elections are easier on my psyche than others.
It helps when I know our candidates are going to be competitive in at least a few races. Registered Republicans outnumber Democrats by more than 150,000. Even if every unaffiliated voter decided to back a Democratic candidate, it would only cut that advantage by 35,000.
Yet, it’s not impossible for Democrats to beat those lopsided odds. Three of Wyoming’s past six governors have been Democrats, and they were all re-elected. Ed Herschler served three terms.
The official candidate filing period doesn’t start until May 12, but it’s mid-April, and the party hasn’t announced hopefuls for any of the five statewide elected offices or Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat. I haven’t even heard any rumors about candidates, which worries me.
I don’t want to see a repeat of 2014, when no Democrats ran for secretary of state, treasurer or auditor. That was embarrassing for the party, and not healthy for the state. Voters deserve a choice between candidates from both major parties.
It’s important to have Democratic candidates in the big-ticket races where they can also attract voters to participate in contested legislative races. Some of those elections are decided by less than a few hundred votes.
I asked Joe Barbuto, Wyoming Democratic Party chairman, where they’ve been hiding. He said he’s confident there will be a full slate for the major races.
Barbuto said several Democrats are looking at the superintendent of public instruction contest, which doesn’t have an elected GOP incumbent. Jillian Balow, who ran unopposed in her 2018 re-election bid, resigned in January to take a similar, but appointed position in Virginia. She had nearly a year left in her second Wyoming term.
Theoretically, Balow’s replacement has an advantage over other candidates because he’s already in the job. The state Republican Party nominated three far-right candidates over several more qualified moderates seeking the office. Gov. Mark Gordon chose Brian Schroeder, head of a private Christian school in Cody.
Schroeder is running the Department of Education as an extreme-right ideologue. He threw his weight behind several hot-button bills — to ban critical race theory and to ban transgender athletes from girls sports — all of which died.
Schroeder won’t just skate to the nomination in the Aug. 16 primary. One GOP challenger has already emerged: Megan Degenfelder, who was bypassed by her party’s leaders. I’m told other Republicans will also throw their hats in the ring.
Degenfelder was the DOE’s chief policy officer under Balow for four years.
Barbuto said Gordon’s appointment of Schroeder is an example of the governor trying to appease the right wing of his party – a constituency that’s remained suspicious of him.
“I’m not sure that Mark Gordon has been a very popular governor in a lot of ways,” he said. “I don’t think he’s shown much resistance to some of the shenanigans in the Legislature [compared to] past governors of both parties.”
Barbuto said he’ll be shocked if at least one candidate from the extreme right doesn’t challenge Gordon. So would I, since conservative Republicans can’t stop whining about how their candidates split the vote in 2018 and enabled Gordon to win.
Divisive GOP primaries can pave the way for Democratic victories. In 1986, Pete Simpson defeated Bill Budd by a mere 453 votes. A scarred Republican Party couldn’t unite to defeat Democrat Mike Sullivan in the general election.
History repeated itself in 2002, when a bitter battle between primary winner Eli Bebout and Ray Hunkins tore the state GOP apart. Moderate Democrat Dave Freudenthal appealed to enough of Hunkins’ supporters to be elected governor.
Speaking of upsets, what do you think might happen if Harriet Hageman defeats Rep. Liz Cheney in her bid for a fourth term?
Wyoming Republican leaders are deathly afraid Democrats will cross over to vote in their congressional primary and save Cheney’s job. They have drummed the incumbent out of the state party, foolishly declaring she’s no longer their representative.
Cheney’s “crime” was voting to impeach former President Donald Trump. As vice chair of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, Cheney continues to hold Trump to account.
Hageman is adored by her party’s right wing. Cheney, a conservative who used to have their allegiance — even from her former friend, Hageman! – is now the favorite of the party’s old establishment. They’re the ones Cheney’s detractors denigrate as RINOs — “Republicans in name only.”
Barbuto said Democratic voters will be highly motivated to defeat either Cheney or Hageman.
“We want to make certain [Wyoming’s congressman] is going to look out for working families,” he said. “They don’t want a person who is the exact opposite of that.”
When Republicans fight, Democrats sometimes win. To do so, of course, means one has to step up and run. Not just put a toe in to test the water, but jump all in. And soon, please — I don’t want us to lose these elections because we didn’t even try.