None of the people who testified to the dangers of critical race theory at a Wyoming Senate committee last week were able to precisely define what CRT is, and several admitted it’s not even being taught in the state’s public schools.
Nevertheless, they all agreed with Republican talking points: teaching the subject is harmful to white kids, drenched in hate and must be stopped. It’s the party’s most effective boogeyman in ages.
What is it about critical race theory – an academic framework that analyzes the role of centuries of institutionalized racism on American cultural, economic, political and legal systems – that has prompted such hysteria?
Sen. Troy McKeown, R-Gillette, sponsor of Senate File 102, “Education-limitations on teaching critical race history-2,” said he’s concerned that “white privilege” is being taught in inner-city schools, and he doesn’t want to see that happen in Wyoming.
Would any racial-themed subjects be off limits?
“I think it’s fine to teach about slavery, I think it’s fine to teach about everything,” said McKeown. “What I don’t think is fine to teach, and is being taught, that we owe reparations. You’ve done nothing, I’ve done nothing. It’s in the past.”
He may not have “done anything,” and I may not have “done anything,” but we’ve both, nevertheless, benefited from centuries of exploitation. Communities and individuals of color, meanwhile, have inherited the toxic liabilities of our shared and sometimes shameful history. And no, racism, racist policies and the very real effects thereof are not “in the past.”
“In a sense, America is a good story about slavery also,” he added. “Although very few of our population participated in it, our country is the one that started ending it, and not just here, almost worldwide.”
Let’s see: Haiti was the first country to abolish slavery, about 60 years earlier than the United States. Britain, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Portugal and Brazil did so before the U.S. passed the 13th Amendment in 1865.
Does anyone else feel it’s a bad idea for a lawmaker who doesn’t know our history to proscribe how it’s taught?
“This bill says you can’t spin the facts based on your critical race theory or philosophy, you can’t color your teaching in the light of, ‘Oh, Timmy, you’re white, you’re 10 years old, your dad has a college degree and your mom is a doctor, you’re privileged – and you should be ashamed of that privilege,’” said Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester. “And poor little Timmy is going, ‘What did I do? I didn’t do anything wrong.’”
I expected the two Republican lawmakers to stoke fears about how left-wing teachers are ruining our schools. How would Wyoming’s newly appointed Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder, the successor to CRT critic Jillian Balow, who resigned to take the non-elected SPI position in Virginia, handle the controversial issue?
He called the bill “a necessary step stemming the tide of an insidious worldview that has become the default ideology in so many public institutions across our country, from government agencies to corporate human resource departments to teacher training programs.”
Insidious worldview? Pretty hyperbolic, but he was just getting warmed up.
“Any political ideology that riddles kids with shame and blame and subjects them to inappropriate guilt must be exposed and stopped,” Schroeder said.
Is it really the job of the Legislature to unilaterally impose its own political ideology on the public school system? In Wyoming, the State Board of Education sets educational standards, while local school districts make curriculum decisions.
“It remains the responsibility of the guardians of our society, in this case our Wyoming legislators, to protect the philosophical integrity of our classrooms,” Schroeder said.
“We are so polarized as a society, and, honestly, I don’t see that great gap coming together because you’ve got two completely different worldviews, and the twain shall never meet,” he added. “The leaders and legislators are going to have to embrace one worldview or the other, because they are incompatible.”
Like good vs. evil? Or perhaps he meant like black and white.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, noted the country is divided about whether CRT is even an issue, but SF 103 puts in statute.
The Senate passed SF 103, 25-4. This misguided bill now goes to the House, which should kill it.
I remember my best teachers as the ones who most effectively challenged their students to think for themselves. They didn’t avoid controversial subjects of the day, be it the Vietnam War or the civil rights movement or race relations.
If CRT is banned, and teachers must guard against any lessons that dare suggest there is systemic racism in America – and let’s be clear here: there absolutely is systemic, institutional racism in America – there will be no discussions about police brutality against people of color, white supremacy or a host of other race-related issues.
A meaningful exploration of ideology underpinning slavery or the Holocaust could not be taught. Too divisive. And much of what we know about history – including the lessons we’ve learned from the sins of our past – will be lost to new generations.