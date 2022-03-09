Dave Simpson’s column last week headlined “Bill a measure to ensure equity in sports” was a display of ignorance and disregard for human rights rivaled only by the Wyoming lawmakers who brought the subject of his column — Senate File 51 — to the table in the first place.
The bill claimed to bring equality to women’s sports by prohibiting transgender women who were assigned male at birth from participating under the assumption that it would be unfair because of their physical differences.
The bill died this week when it missed a deadline to reach the House Education Committee, but that doesn’t mask its intent: to prioritize a distorted ideal of “fairness” over access that is integral to transgender people’s realities and delegitimize transgender identity.
Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympic swimmer of all time and a lot of that success comes down to his physical differences. He has an abnormally long chest, a wingspan longer than the length of his body, double-jointed elbows, hyperextended ankle joints and a body that produces half the amount of lactic acid compared to that of an average person.
For all intents and purposes, the man is a fish. And we love that he’s a fish. Every four years we sat in front of our televisions with popcorn watching with glee as he destroyed his opponents, in large part because of his physical traits.
Yet when Lia Thomas makes it into the NCAA finals, all it takes is one letter from a group of catty girls for the world to go berserk in ways that are clearly more focused on her identity than her actual success.
The idea that transgender people are dominating sports in the first place is off base. In recent history, a total of one transgender Olympian has won gold in the Olympics. It happened last year.
Thomas is a transgender woman, and many in America hate that she’s a transgender woman. Not because it’s unfair, but because it challenges the way our oldest and most traditional community members see the world.
By using offensive and inaccurate terms such as “biological males” to describe transgender women and suggesting that Thomas’ success is “because (she’s) a guy,” Simpson not only demonstrates his inability to respect transgender identity, but implies that being transgender is a frivolous choice.
This could not be further from the truth. Transgender people have shared to exhaustion accounts of feeling deeply uncomfortable in their bodies or clothes before transitioning or experiencing gender dysphoria, a clinical condition not focused on the desire to transition, but on the emotional distress.
In a survey by the Trevor Project, 60% of trans and nonbinary youth reported acts of self-harm in the past year, and 50% reported seriously considering suicide.
Sports and extracurricular activities are where kids make friends, learn life skills and find community. Participating in sports — and being good at them — is an identity and life-affirming experience for students across the gender spectrum.
To deny trans kids access to such a basic resource sends the message that they don’t matter.
Though hidden behind claims of “equality,” this mentality is just as bad for cisgender women as it is for anyone else.
With no mention of transgender men’s participation in men’s sports, the bill furthers the ideology that men are inherently stronger, and therefore superior, to women. Biological issues aside, this thinking draws attention away from issues of inequality between men’s and women’s sports that cause women to perform at a lower level than their male counterparts.
It doesn’t make sense to discuss fairness around a transgender women’s participation in sports without also considering the disparities in gendered sports leagues surrounding resources, exposure and social acceptance.
If a transgender woman is “dominating” hockey, could it possibly have anything to do with the fact that she played with the boys since she could walk, and that her female competitors didn’t even have the chance to touch a stick until high school?
But it’s a lot easier to blame problems on a minority group than to enact meaningful policies that will have an actual positive impact.
Proponents of this law are carrying on a legacy of discrimination by excluding a group of people — many of them children — who not only have a right to the inclusive and encouraging environment team sports can offer, but need it more than anyone.
Simpson’s suggestion that people who are making noise about this hatred should just pick up and leave is not only unrealistic, it also describes the world he and those legislators who supported SF 51 wish to live in: one without transgender people.
Simpson, and anyone else who was OK with SF 51, should take a long, hard look at why they feel that way. Those who aren’t willing to address those feelings should reconsider who should really be taking a step aside.