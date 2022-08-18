Plenty going on news-wise these days — not all of it political — so let’s tag up on some bases.
TRY TO IMAGINE the hoots of disbelief, the ridicule and the din of derision if Donald Trump’s economic experts had attempted to change the definition of a recession like Joe Biden’s minions are doing.
Imagine what knuckleheads we conservatives would have been dubbed by the vast majority of news outlets if we bought the argument that two quarters of negative growth in the economy suddenly did not constitute a recession.
Even though potentates like Barack Obama and Chuck Schumer (who got a perfect score on his SAT) have patiently explained to rustics like us for years that two quarters of negative growth does constitute a recession.
Imagine the eye-rolling that would have gone on by our liberal superiors — who done gone to college — if we bought into “The Evil Trump’s” contention that two quarters of negative growth did not constitute a recession.
Of course that never happened (didn’t have to) because, well, the economy was going great guns for most of Trump’s four embattled years in office, even though geniuses like Paul Krugman predicted a stock market crash if Trump were elected.
Didn’t happen.
Krugman now patiently explains, using short words that even slack-jawed stump jumpers like us can understand, that two quarters of negative growth does not necessarily constitute a recession, even if Obama and Schumer say so.
The liberal media buys this not a recession argument hook, line, sinker, bait bucket, tackle box and trolling motor.
I passed both econ and micro when (surprise!) I done went to college. But I’m certainly no Krugman when it comes to defining recessions. For the sake of my individual retirement account, I prefer the “new think” that we’re not in a recession, as opposed to the “old think” that we are.
I HEARD ON THE NEWS that Jimmy Carter banned staffers from uttering the word “recession,” and his underlings resorted to calling his truly awful economy “the banana.”
Carter’s denial was about as effective as Gerald Ford’s “Whip Inflation Now!” buttons.
WHILE WE’RE IMAGINING stuff, imagine the firestorm in the media if Donald Trump Jr. left laptop computers lying around documenting years of drug abuse, sex with prostitutes, pictures of same and references to passing on millions in easy money from foreign countries to “The Big Guy.”
Now imagine social media outlets banning any talk of Donald Trump Jr. doing stuff like that. And imagine the FBI doing its best to deep-six stuff like that about a Republican candidate’s son.
Is that a knee-slapper or what?
WHEN PEOPLE ASK what line of work I was in before I retired (the news media) I think I’ll tell them I was a piano player in a bordello.
I CAME ACROSS this quote from C.S. Lewis, which seems apt in these bossy, woke times:
“Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of the victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron’s cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.”
MEANWHILE, up in the Snowy Range in beautiful Carbon County, it has been a wet summer. Hail littered the ground like snow one afternoon not long ago. It’s as green as I’ve seen it in years, and the trees filling in after the great bark beetle invasion 15 years ago are now as tall as I am.
No burn bans so far, knock on, well, wood.
Laramie was inundated last weekend. And in Cheyenne, we had our annual Frontier Days gully washer right on time. You have to wonder if the organizers wish some other time than monsoon season had been selected for the Daddy of ‘Em All.
My wife grew up in Oklahoma, where speaking “truth to power” is referred to as telling someone “how the cow ate the cabbage.”
Where she grew up, gully washers are known as “Oklahoma toad stranglers.”