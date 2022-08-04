Why do we put up with this? Anyone with the sense to pour stuff out of a boot knows you don’t turn an oil tanker around on a dime. Same goes for an economy dependent on electricity, gasoline, natural gas and the sources of power that have given us a quality of life that is the envy of the world.

Even if you buy the argument that we’re doing terrible damage to the planet with our energy consumption, common sense tells us that fundamental change takes time, planning and at least some agreement on where we’re headed.

Dave Simpson was a newsman for four decades working as a reporter, editor, publisher and columnist. He lives in Cheyenne. He can be reached at davesimpson145@hotmail.com.

