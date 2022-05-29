In uncertain times, we have certainties to give us strength and calm our fears.
From the many funerals I’ve performed, several things have become clear. Families and friends gather to remember a life that mattered. Music speaks to the heart. And, sacred words help us bring past assurances into a lonely presence.
Some of the words that mean the most are from times we remember. Perhaps the most meaningful were written long, long ago:
The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want.
He makes mem lie down in green pastures.
He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul…
When we recall these words in remembrance of those we’ve lost, it gives us a way to see a larger view. It is a softening by what we see in creation that tells us our loss is contained in a larger pattern; “He leads me beside still waters.”
What we look at is more than what we see. Our faith in God’s plan calms our sense of loss.
Our minds grow busy in the shattering work of grief. We can ask so many questions: What if? How did it happen? Why, why, why? Saying, “If only” or, “What if?” doesn’t make loss easier.
But remembering the goodness of a life can.
He leads me beside still waters… He restores my soul..
What of our feelings?
Sorrow is a very human response to grief, and our spirits can influence our feelings. We can be comforted by a power beyond our understanding. As the Psalmist says, “He restores my soul.”
God gives us ways to bring our human brokenness to a deeper knowing we are still whole by slowly remembering the human gifts that linger in our hearts.
In uncertain times, especially made uncertain by the drum-beat of war, we need to honor Memorial Day. We need to bring to active memory what gives strength and hope.
Sometimes I don’t remember where I put my keys, my cellphone or my glasses.
But in these anxious times, I want to remember all those who are steadfast in keeping us safe — the medical workers, firefighters, police, soldiers, sailors and teachers — all those who give their utmost knowing the danger that lies ahead.
I also want to remember words that guide us in troubling times.
Yea though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for Thou art with me…
The Rev. Dr. Sally Palmer, a retired instructor at the University of Wyoming and pastor of 46 years, is a leader in contemplative prayer and the Wyoming Interfaith Network.