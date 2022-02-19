To mask or not to mask? With all the opinions and recommendations coming from every angle these days, it’s hard to know where the truth lies.
Quite honestly, I’ve had just about enough of it all. The debate has turned us into a society of the masked vs. the unmasked. Two years ago, who would have dreamed it? The inter-webs are full of answers (true or not) to nearly every question thinkable about masks. It’s difficult to disseminate the facts from the fiction. There are a lot of “advice givers” out there in the world on this subject, and I decided when it all started that I wasn’t interested in being one of them.
In true American fashion, the debate has now become mostly divided down political lines. Shameful behavior exists on both sides. It strikes me as unfortunate that in the United States of America, the freest country the world has ever known, many have decided to allow the “mask debate” to be their hill to die on. Some absolutely refuse to comply, while others claim they were just holding their breath when they removed their mask for a quick photo op. Give me a break.
Recently, close friends of mine, who both happen to be doctors, attended their local school board meeting. As they were leaving, they were verbally attacked by a woman who presumed they shared the same opinion as one of the speakers they were sitting next to. The woman found out very quickly that my friends are much more versed in the facts than what she might have anticipated.
All the rhetoric and that incident caused me to think that sometimes we just need to take a deep breath. We could stop getting ourselves worked into a frenzy over differences of opinion and take a look at the lighter side of things. Honestly, I think if we all learned to laugh more and argue less, we’d have a lot less dissension in this country.
When I listen to some of the ridiculousness on both sides of the argument, I can’t help but roll my eyes. I know COVID is real, so I’ve never had a problem wearing a mask when required. Like many of you, I have lost loved ones. Without a doubt, this pandemic has created enormous amounts of pain and suffering. And it has created harm in ways that I don’t think we even yet understand.
But sometimes, I’m just bogged down by all of it. On a recent airline flight, I concluded that perhaps the best way to mitigate my confusion and frustration on the matter was to laugh at myself and my human imperfections.
The most disturbing thing about wearing a mask is the constant reminder of how badly my breath stinks. Am I the only one? Dear Lord, how can anyone stand to talk with me? I have found that buying shares of Tic Tacs was one of my best financial decisions ever. And now, I never leave home without them.
It seems that no matter what type of mask I use, they are great at keeping the stink in, but not keeping it out. How is it possible that, inevitably, whenever I fly, someone around me thinks if they “rip one” that no one will notice? As the poisonous gas wafts its way toward me, it penetrates through my mask and stays there. In my desperate attempt to gasp for fresh air, I momentarily remove my mask, only to be scorned by the flight attendant and labeled as “that guy.” I cannot win.
The next day, I look at my face in the mirror and discover that I must be going through puberty again. As it turns out, mask wearing is also a great breeding ground for acne. Fun.
I fail to recognize people I don’t know. It’s embarrassing, really. I look at them, they look at me, we say nothing to each other, then turn and walk the other way. With a mask on, we can’t recognize each other.
When people are talking to me, I can’t tell if they are smiling or scowling, so I just pretend.
I’m almost sure my mask has caused hearing loss. All I can hear is a muffled sound when people talk. And my eyesight is going, too. Or maybe it’s just because I have a choice between holding my breath or fogging my glasses. I’ve become quite a mess.
I’ve noticed that now it’s trendy to have a stylish mask, and I’ve seen plenty that made me laugh, smile or grimace. Some have fashionable bling, while others are just plain disturbing. I’m still trying to get past the image of the lady I met last week whose mask was a horrifying clown mouth that I can’t get out of my brain. Thanks for that.
At the end of the day, no matter what side of the mask debate you’re on, remember to lighten up a bit. Find the humor in being human. Laugh a little bit more and smile frequently, even if no one can see you doing it!