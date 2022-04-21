What is the broadest and most general government authority in the United States of America? It’s the United Nations, which has worldwide authority.
Per the Supremacy Clause of our Constitution, ratified treaties, including the United Nations Charter, have the same authority as federal law, though neither law nor treaties can supercede the Constitution itself.
The United Nations was born in wartime, conceived by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and encompassed all of the Allied powers of World War II. The U.N. Charter was drafted before the war ended and ratified by a bipartisan vote of 89-2 in the U.S. Senate.
Consistent with American ideals, the U.N. is a limited government with no direct power to tax people and with a focus on preventing aggression.
Which brings us to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has a veto in the U.N. Security Council but the U.N. General Assembly condemned Russia’s invasion by an overwhelming majority of 141-5. Russia was expelled from the U.N. Human Rights Council and faces legal proceedings through the International Court of Justice.
Properly used, the United Nations can substantially help Ukraine and its cause of peace, best understood with quotes from the U.N. Charter: “The Purposes of the United Nations are: 1. To maintain international peace and security, and to that end: to take effective collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to the peace, and for the suppression of acts of aggression ...
“All Members shall settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security, and justice, are not endangered. ...
“All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state ....”
The Security Council’s authority in matters of security supercede the authority of the General Assembly if the Security Council is acting on an issue, per Charter Article 12. However, that provides leeway for the General Assembly to act when the Security Council does not.
What often blocks Security Council action is the veto power of the five permanent members, making the General Assembly’s backup authority even more important.
Per Article 23, “The Republic of China, France, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America shall be permanent members of the Security Council.”
The Russia-Ukraine war is being characterized as a Russia-Ukraine-NATO war. It is in our interests, and Ukraine’s, for the war to be Russia against the rest of the world, or at least much of the world, using the strong support for Ukraine that exists in the United Nations.
This would not be the first war the U.N. has fought; the 1950-53 Korean War was fought by the United Nations against North Korea and Communist China with Security Council authorization, as the Soviet Union was boycotting the council and Taiwan then held the Republic of China seat.
In this new war, Ukraine and its allies would have General Assembly support, bypassing Russia’s present Security Council veto.
First, the General Assembly could authorize a no-Russian aircraft zone over Ukraine enforced by air power from United Nations members. Such a zone should allow Ukrainian aircraft to operate, as Russia is the aggressor.
We have correctly avoided a NATO no-fly zone, but if a no-Russian aircraft zone is enforced by, for example, African and South American pilots flying from Moldovan air fields, then NATO is not directly involved.
Second, the General Assembly could eliminate Russia’s Security Council veto. Per the Charter, the Soviet Union, which ended in 1991, is a permanent member of the council, not the Russian Federation, one of 15 successor nations formed from the former Soviet Union. Russia took the seat without any formal authorization by the General Assembly.
The General Assembly by a two-thirds vote could declare the Soviet Union’s seat on the Security Council vacant.
More controversial still, it could declare that the Russian Federation, as a different nation, must apply for U.N. membership.
Most controversial, as Ukraine also is a Soviet successor state, would be to name Ukraine as the successor to the Soviet Union as a veto-wielding permanent member of the Security Council.
The General Assembly also could authorize ground troops from U.N. members to enter the conflict, with precedents dating to the 1956 United Nations Emergency Force dispatched to Egypt. When paid professional soldiers from 100 countries enter Ukraine to oppose the Russian invasion, it will be quickly defeated.
Other actions the General Assembly could take include issuing Interpol Red Notices (international arrest warrants) for Vladimir Putin and others involved in Russia’s invasion, declaring Russia’s responsibility to make reparations to Ukraine and encouraging a complete international embargo on Russian trade.
Ignored, misunderstood and underused, the United Nations project is a second fulfillment of the motto on America’s Great Seal, e pluribus unum (out of many, one).
In 2022, supporting Ukraine and defeating Russia are the causes that unite the nations.