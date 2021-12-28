A new war in Europe is now more likely than not. On Dec. 17, the Russian Federation presented a near-ultimatum to the United States and NATO, the alliance that we lead.
Russia's first demand is no further eastward expansion of NATO, especially to block the nations of Ukraine and Georgia from joining NATO.
Russia further demands no NATO military cooperation with non-NATO countries that were part of the Soviet Union and demands that many NATO forces be restricted to their home countries, interfering with the alliance's collective defense.
Europe is far from Laramie and Wyoming but has touched us before. Walking to work, I have stopped at Ivinson and Sixth to read the names of those from Albany County killed in World War I, the first of two major European wars that involved the United States. Our involvement in the First World War was questionable; our involvement in the Second World War was crucial. We and our allies completely defeated and occupied Nazi Germany, fascist Italy and the Empire of Japan.
The Soviet Union, including what are now 15 nations, bore the brunt of the fight against Nazi Germany, losing 27 million people in the war, far greater losses than any other country. When Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941, its forces invaded Ukraine and several other Soviet republics. In the battle for Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, the Soviets lost more than 700,000 who were captured, killed or wounded.
The Soviet Union ended Dec. 25, 1991, 30 years ago, replaced by 15 nations corresponding to the former Soviet republics. Russia is the largest successor state and kept the entire Soviet nuclear arsenal.
In 1990 and 1991, as the Soviet Union fell apart, multiple Western leaders, with the authority to do so, gave the Soviets assurances that NATO would not expand eastward. This is well documented by the National Security Archive project at George Washington University.
On Feb. 9, 1990, U.S. Secretary of State James Baker met with Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev in the Kremlin and assured Gorbachev that "... there would be no extension of NATO’s jurisdiction for forces of NATO one inch to the east."
In contrast to those assurances, NATO expanded to add eastern Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Albania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia and three former Soviet republics: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The 30 NATO countries are 950 million people, 42 trillion dollars of annual economic output, more than a trillion dollars of annual military spending, 3.2 million active military personnel and three nuclear powers. NATO was an anti-Soviet alliance and became an anti-Russia alliance.
In comparison, Russia has 146 million people, less than $2 trillion of annual economic output, about $60 billion in annual military spending and a million active military personnel.
Russia's nuclear arsenal is slightly larger than America's. Russia, with a history of invasion by France (1812), by nine future NATO countries including the U.S. (1918-1925) and by Germany (1941-1945), confronts an expansionist Western alliance that broke all of its promises, moved eastward, nearly doubled in membership, grew in strength and cut the distance from NATO forces to Moscow by two thirds or more.
After playing with fire for years, Western leaders poured gasoline on the fire, embracing future NATO membership for Ukraine and Georgia, both former Soviet republics, in 2008, 2014 and 2021. NATO powers have provided military assistance, including advisors on the ground, to Ukraine since at least 2014. In June 2020 Ukraine was granted Enhanced Opportunity Partner status in NATO. A few days ago NATO stated, "NATO’s relationship with Ukraine is a matter only for Ukraine and the 30 NATO Allies."
Is it? Or can a nation assert vital interests beyond those that are stated by international law? In 1962, the Soviet Union deployed nuclear missiles, with Cuba's consent, in Cuba, violating no international law. The United States had made similar deployments in 1958 and 1959 of nuclear missiles to Italy and Turkey.
In reaction to the Soviet deployment, U.S. President John F. Kennedy mobilized the military and took us to the brink of nuclear war before an agreement was reached to remove the missiles from Cuba, and also from Italy and Turkey. Like most Americans, I supported Kennedy's defense of our vital interests, regardless of whether international law sanctioned those actions.
The Russian Federation also has vital national interests. Ukraine, with 42 million people, is geographically a dagger thrust into the Russian heartland. Ukraine in NATO would put German tanks less than 300 miles from Moscow, a threat to all Russians who remember the Great Patriotic War and 27 million who died.
I have no affection for the present Russian government, nor for President Putin. However the legitimate vital interests of the Russian Federation existed before any one leader and will exist after any one leader. We have ignored Russia's objections to NATO involvement with Ukraine and Georgia for 13 years and Russia is tired of it.
It will take another war to get our attention and another war is what we will likely get.
President Joe Biden has indicated that our response to a Russian attack on Ukraine will be sanctions, not military action. However, there are already more than 150 U.S. troops in Ukraine as "advisors," along with troops from a dozen other NATO countries.
We have supplied weapons to Ukraine including anti-tank missiles, and the Biden administration is considering sending more advisors and more weapons. How peaceful will our reaction be when Americans are killed?
A conflict within the Austro-Hungarian Empire led to an assassination in late June 1914, which escalated in five weeks to a general war lasting four years, killing 20 million people and wounding another 20 million.
We avoided war in 1962 because the Russians backed down. We and our allies should back down now, immediately and clearly, excluding Ukraine and Georgia from NATO membership or partnership and avoid another war.