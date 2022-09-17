Have you noticed how we all use taglines? I have a few taglines, like “love your life, no matter what” and “you are good enough!” I use these when I write and speak as memory markers to push my point into the listern’s mind. These are intentional and purposeful.

You have taglines and may not even realize it. These are unconscious taglines. My mom would begin many of her conversations with, “Let me tell you something …” and then proceed to tell her story. It was one of her unconscious taglines. She was gaining our attention by declaring she was getting ready to say something important.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

