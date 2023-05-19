For as long as humans have staked their claim to a piece of land, there have been disputes over that ownership and the rights that go along with it.
But there’s one ongoing property dispute in Wyoming that — on the surface, at least — borders on the ridiculous. It involves a Carbon County ranch owner who claims a group of hunters from Missouri have devalued his property by millions of dollars simply by stepping from one corner of public land to another through the airspace over his land.
This corner-crossing dispute began 18 months ago, but its roots go back much, much further. You see, back in the 1800s, when railroads were rapidly expanding westward, the federal government provided land subsidies to these companies in an effort to encourage higher-quality work.
In their infinite wisdom, government officials decided that, since the land near where the tracks were being laid had already been surveyed and marked in 640-acre sections, it would give the odd-numbered parcels to the railroads and keep the even-numbered ones.
The resulting checkerboard pattern affects an estimated 8.3 million acres of public land, with 2.4 million of that in the Equality State. It’s also created conflicts, as groups of hunters and others trying to enjoy public lands have met resistance from private property owners.
The latest high-profile case began in October 2021, when the Missouri hunters attempted to cross between parcels 14 and 24 near Rattlesnake Pass Road without trespassing on Elk Mountain Ranch, owned by Fred Eshelman and his company, Iron Bar Holdings LLC.
Rather than walk around the two steel fence posts clearly marked with “No Trespassing” signs, they set up their custom-built, A-frame ladder, climbed over the posts, pulled the ladder onto public land and continued their hunt.
That wasn’t acceptable to Mr. Eshelman. He had the county sheriff arrest the men for trespassing. Later, it took a Carbon County jury less than two hours to find them not guilty.
That wasn’t the end of it, though. Mr. Eshelman filed a civil lawsuit against the men in federal court, claiming their violation of the airspace over his land devalued it by somewhere between $7.75 million and $9.4 million.
Now, at this point, you’re probably saying to yourself, “Good grief! How in the world did he come up with those figures?” The numbers don’t really matter. What matters is that Mr. Eshelman — a wealthy North Carolina resident whose ranch covers 22,045 acres, much of which is prime hunting land — figured they were large enough to get the hunters to admit they were wrong, settle out of court and keep others like them from trying to use similar pieces of public land.
What he didn’t count on was that the hunters would gain the support of public land advocacy groups like Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. They have taken up the cause, helping to raise money for the case and asking U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl to dismiss the lawsuit based on the belief that the 1885 Unlawful Enclosures Act prevents private landowners from blocking access to public land.
WyoFile’s Angus M. Thuermer Jr. reports that Mr. Eshelman now says he’ll drop the monetary claim if the judge rules in his favor.
Regardless of whether Judge Skavdahl issues a “summary judgment” ruling or decides the case should go to trial later this year, it’s obvious that something needs to be done to prevent such cases in the future. What that “something” is, though, is far from clear.
Since corner crossing isn’t covered by federal law, it’s left up to each state to decide whether it’s legal or not. No state has a law declaring corner crossing legal or illegal, and groups on both sides of the issue have filed supporting documents in this case, arguing that previous court decisions support their position.
The result has been inconsistency, with some counties prosecuting people who corner-cross and others turning a blind eye to it.
We can see both sides. Private landowners argue that with more people wanting to recreate in the West, freely allowing corner crossing will mean more people harassing livestock and damaging private property. Hunters and others wishing to use the public land see more wealthy people buying up large swaths of property and blocking them out on a technicality.
According to a May 2022 article in Outdoor Life magazine, a variety of solutions have been proposed, ranging from recreational easements to programs that compensate private landowners for allowing public access. The Bureau of Land Management also is working to buy some of these 640-acre sections in areas that have “high conservation or recreation value” through the Federal Land Transaction Facilitation Act, which was passed and signed into law in 2000. Others have suggested land swaps.
The Wyoming Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers was unsuccessful in its attempt to get a state legislative committee to discuss the issue during the interim before the 2024 budget session. And a bill proposed earlier this year to create a trespass exemption for corner crossing in state law died in the Senate.
What we really need is more friendly conversations, in which hunters seek out landowners to get their permission before they step into this gray area. Short of that, unless Congress decides to step in and offer a solution, cases like this are likely to continue.
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
May 13