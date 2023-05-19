For as long as humans have staked their claim to a piece of land, there have been disputes over that ownership and the rights that go along with it.

But there’s one ongoing property dispute in Wyoming that — on the surface, at least — borders on the ridiculous. It involves a Carbon County ranch owner who claims a group of hunters from Missouri have devalued his property by millions of dollars simply by stepping from one corner of public land to another through the airspace over his land.

