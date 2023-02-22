...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 9 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the
Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, Laramie
Valley.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 5 PM this afternoon to
9 AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 5 AM
MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
As the Legislature continues to wade through this session’s work, credit goes to Rep. Barry Crago and Sen. Dave Kinskey for their votes in support of improving access to mental health resources.
Heading into this year’s legislative session, there were nearly a dozen bills that dealt with improving access to mental health care, increasing mental health offerings in public K-12 schools and access to crisis suicide prevention.
Sadly, that Wyoming is experiencing an epidemic of mental health issues is not news and Wyoming remains at the top of some rather unfortunate categories. The suicide rate in Wyoming is perennially one of the highest in the nation. While the rest of the country saw a decline in suicide rate last year, Wyoming saw an increase. A new report from the organization Mental Health America ranked states by mental health access and metrics for prevalence of mental health issues. The rankings assessed both the mental health of the state’s youth and the availability of mental health care. The report ranked Wyoming No. 43 for youth mental health. Adults in the state fared worse, according to the report, which ranked Wyoming as No. 50 for adult mental health.
In addition to a stigma surrounding treatment for mental health, our community and indeed the entire state of Wyoming suffers from a critical shortage of mental health care providers.
Some of the solutions offered up this session would have seemed like no-brainers, but with the current political climate, even the most basic legislation that could help Wyoming folks can become fertile ground for political grandstanding.
Mental health providers and health care advocates helped craft a bill this session that they said would increase the pool of providers in the state. Senate File 26 will allow Wyoming to join more than 30 states in PSYPACT, an interstate compact that allows psychologists to practice across state lines with a single license from their home state.
After passing through both chambers, the act will now go to the governor’s desk. We hope Gov. Mark Gordon will sign this legislation. It is a giant step toward granting greater access to quality mental health services in our state, which we already desperately need.
This piece of legislation is easy to implement, and perhaps most importantly, could dramatically increase the pool of practitioners very quickly.
We are similarly hopeful that the Senate will recognize the magnitude of Wyoming’s suicide rate and pass HB 65 to permanently establish the 988 suicide hotline in Wyoming.