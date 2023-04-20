Stark and gruesome reminders of a harsh winter with record-setting low-elevation snow are all around us. The deep snowpack has proven challenging for everyone, especially wildlife.

The warmer temperatures and spring sunshine may feel liberating for humans but also bring some of the most challenging conditions for the survival of grazing animals. Access to normally available plants is difficult with significant refrozen snow coverage on typically sun-baked aspects across critical winter range. In recent weeks, countless deer, elk and moose have met their fate colliding with vehicles traveling at highway speeds.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus