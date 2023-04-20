Stark and gruesome reminders of a harsh winter with record-setting low-elevation snow are all around us. The deep snowpack has proven challenging for everyone, especially wildlife.
The warmer temperatures and spring sunshine may feel liberating for humans but also bring some of the most challenging conditions for the survival of grazing animals. Access to normally available plants is difficult with significant refrozen snow coverage on typically sun-baked aspects across critical winter range. In recent weeks, countless deer, elk and moose have met their fate colliding with vehicles traveling at highway speeds.
Wildlife managers report high mortality rates among yearling ungulates, and conflicts among domestic dogs and wildlife have been high, according to local law enforcement. Our wild neighbors don’t need these kinds of surprises or trauma as they’re trying to conserve energy to survive one of the hardest times of the year.
Now is the time to give wildlife even more grace. Dogs should be leashed wherever there’s a possibility for interaction with deer, elk or moose.
We can drive more slowly during the twilight and early morning hours when animals are moving to and from water sources that lie on the other side of highways. With the valley’s wildlife-vehicle collision numbers as high as 300 to 800 a year, according to the Jackson Hole Wildlife Foundation’s estimates, slowing down can make the roads safer for people and animals.
Spring hikers, skiers and photographers should avoid areas where hungry, grumpy grizzlies and black bears are waking up, and we should all always carry bear spray when venturing into wildlife habitat.
We must also respect winter closures through their end date, which is May 1 in most areas. Despite the allure of skiing rarely snow-covered slopes that lie within closure areas this spring, leaving them untracked for our furry friends is the right thing to do. Violating a wildlife closure is a crime that can come with a penalty of up to $5,000 and/or six months in jail.
Please help educate visitors and those new to the area about how critical it is to respect wildlife, especially during this long winter.