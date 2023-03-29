Last week came the devastating, but perhaps not unexpected, news that Wyoming Cowboys basketball star Graham Ike had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a relatively new system that allows players to pack up and leave their current school to seek perceived greener pastures.
That system, along with the recent ability of “amateur” players to receive money for the use of their image on apparel or in marketing, is ruining college sports, especially at a mid-major school like Wyoming.
(At the time) Ike was the latest of eight UW players who entered the portal following Wyoming’s disappointing season that saw the Pokes go 9-22 after being picked second in the Mountain West before the season. He didn’t play a single game this season following an off-season injury, but fans and the coaching staff stuck with him. With the season heading downhill, coach Jeff Linder could have essentially pushed the young player back into the lineup, but he held off to let Ike’s injury fully heal and not harm his future in professional basketball. After all, there was always next year.
Well, apparently no good deed goes unpunished. Cowboy fans had hoped they could build around Ike next year, despite the defection of seven others and two graduations. He was a player to build around, averaging 19.6 points and 9.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore — and a sure attraction to those thinking about playing at Wyoming. After the initial defections, Ike remained and even did a community event in Cheyenne the week prior. Hopes increased. This guy was different. The coach had stood by him, and he was standing by the coach.
But on the day Linder attended his father’s funeral in Colorado, Ike announced he was leaving, entering the portal, abandoning Wyoming and his coach. Terrible timing, to be sure.
On the one hand, who can blame him? All of the players who joined the team with Ike three years ago, his friends and teammates, had left.
Three PAC-12 transfers left a few weeks ago, but the team soldiered on, seemingly with better chemistry and drive, winning a few games down the stretch led by the team workhorse, sixth-year (with a medical redshirt and COVID rules) senior Hunter Maldonado. Maldonado, along with fellow “super senior” Hunter Thompson of Pine Bluffs, were the epitome of loyalty, spending their entire athletic careers at Wyoming, almost unheard of in this day and age of freedom of movement. Perhaps they would be the example that led others to stay.
Nope. As soon as the season ended and the portal opened, two players entered the portal, then another, and another — and finally Ike.
It appears that something is terribly wrong in Laradise. Sure, a few could be expected to leave, perhaps move closer to home, but nearly the whole team, including six who were starters during their careers?
It’s easy to blame the coach, and many so-called “fans” on internet comment boards have piled on, casting blame on Linder during his time of greatest despair. Can you imagine losing your father and 10 kids you recruited, coached and mentored — for years in most cases, all in a two-week span?
Linder isn’t for everyone. He has said that himself. He demands hard work, discipline and total buy-in from his players. He’s old-school in that way. UW football coach Craig Bohl is similar in his approach.
Other speculation revolves around players being able to go to bigger schools to attract NIL — name, image, likeness — money. At Power 5 schools, players can make tens of thousands of dollars from their name and number being used for marketing and apparel sales. But how many players from Wyoming will be able to move on and cash in at, say, Clemson? Very few, we would guess.
What we do know is that the new rules are extremely damaging to a small school like UW. It used to be that a player had to sit out a year if he or she transferred, but now a player can leave at the drop of a hat. That’s extremely harmful to a school like Wyoming, which has always prided itself in being a “developmental school,” taking in a diamond in the rough and polishing that athlete into a top performing player. Indeed, there are more than a dozen Wyoming “diamonds” playing in the NFL including star Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
We get it. Players were unfairly restricted from moving, and schools were raking in millions in T-shirt sales using the star players’ name and number. But there has to be a limit, some kind of reasonable restrictions put in place. Even many pro leagues have a salary cap.
Now, in both football and men’s basketball, the fear is that Wyoming will recruit the unsung kid, develop him and refine him so he can simply walk away. Are the days of top-notch talent staying at UW gone? It sure appears we’re heading that way, although the second year of the transfer portal was much kinder to Bohl and the football team than the first year.
What UW and its coaches must learn to do is play the game as best they can. They must do a better job helping the players seek opportunities with NIL money while also learning to play the transfer portal better and better themselves. There is going to be turnover under the new rules. Wyoming must get with the times.
But for poor, beleaguered Wyoming fans, it’s really difficult to get behind teams always starting over, with many new names on the roster every season. Fans will simply have to support the name on the front of the jersey rather than the name on the back. The days of four-year stars may be largely over. And that’s unfortunate.
