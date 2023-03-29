Last week came the devastating, but perhaps not unexpected, news that Wyoming Cowboys basketball star Graham Ike had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a relatively new system that allows players to pack up and leave their current school to seek perceived greener pastures.

That system, along with the recent ability of “amateur” players to receive money for the use of their image on apparel or in marketing, is ruining college sports, especially at a mid-major school like Wyoming.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus