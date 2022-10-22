...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH.
* WHERE...Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Shirley Basin,
Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County, East Platte
County, Central Carbon County, North Snowy Range Foothills,
Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
On Oct. 4, federal debt passed $31,000,000,000,000, 31 trillion dollars, more than $372,000 per family of four.
View our 333.2 million people as 83.3 million families of four; each trillion dollars is $12,000 per family of four. In the last three fiscal years, each ending Sept. 30, federal deficits have been $3.1 trillion (FY 2020), $2.8 trillion (FY 2021), and $1.4 trillion (FY 2022).
Those large deficits included $4 trillion in pandemic spending, giving away money to businesses, individuals, schools and other programs. That high spending has fueled the largest inflation in 40 years, with the dollar currently losing more than 8% of its value annually.
To balance the federal budget will require both drastic spending cuts and significant increases in tax revenues. In this column I discuss spending cuts.
Our Constitution envisions a limited federal government focused on national defense, foreign policy, and a small number of areas of national concern (such as interstate commerce, postal road, copyrights and patents). Two hundred and 34 years later, we have constructed a federal fiscal leviathan, a despotism over much of the American economy and the American people. It is time to decisively dismantle that leviathan, before the laws of economics force the task upon us.
First, end all corporate welfare and federal giveaways to businesses. Abolish the Small Business Administration, all farm and ranch subsidy programs in the Department of Agriculture, and numerous programs in the Department of Commerce. Establish a policy that in future pandemics businesses must rely on their own resources (and the same policy for state and local governments.)
Second, abolish the Department of Education and end all federal involvement in education and training, other than specialized institutions like the military service academies.
Third, abolish the Department of Housing and Urban Development and end all federal involvement in housing, including the mortgage market.
Fourth, establish the principle that the federal government will not loan money, guarantee loans, or subsidize loans to businesses, individuals, or other governments.
Fifth, end many federal grants to state and local governments. Each government should pay for its own functions out of its own revenues. (However ending all such grants would require disentangling shared federal-state programs such as Medicaid and unemployment insurance.)
Sixth, end federal grants for the arts and for research that is not clearly related to a federal function. Eliminate most NASA spending, which has largely been on boondoggle programs to build large non-reusable rockets that are obsolete before being launched.
Seventh, eliminate foreign aid and foreign military assistance in most cases, excepting our ongoing support for Ukraine and NATO in the current war and excepting our obligations to the United Nations and its programs.
If we do all of these things, we can reduce federal deficits by about one-third. To do more requires changing federal taxes, health care programs, social welfare programs and military spending.
In the last three reckless years we added $7.3 trillion to the national debt, during a period of near-zero interest rates, as if money would always be free. Now that interest rates are returning to more normal levels, annual federal interest payments may jump from $399 billion in FY 2022 to $580 billion in FY 2023, almost $7,000 per family just in interest payments.
President Clinton, a Democrat, cooperated with a Republican-controlled Congress and balanced the federal budget for four consecutive years. Our fiscal recklessness since then has been bipartisan, whether the President was George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump or Joseph Biden.
We have had two decades of Santa Claus politics, where political power is used to give free money to favored groups and send the bill to our grandchildren. The bills are coming due. Either we make radical and painful reforms or our grandchildren will exercise their right to refuse to pay the bills that earlier generations have incurred.