On Oct. 4, federal debt passed $31,000,000,000,000, 31 trillion dollars, more than $372,000 per family of four.

View our 333.2 million people as 83.3 million families of four; each trillion dollars is $12,000 per family of four. In the last three fiscal years, each ending Sept. 30, federal deficits have been $3.1 trillion (FY 2020), $2.8 trillion (FY 2021), and $1.4 trillion (FY 2022).

Martin L. Buchanan is a software developer and writer who lives in Laramie. Contact him at MartinLBuhanan@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus