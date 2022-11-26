Sen. Cynthia Lummis knows the consequences of throwing Donald Trump under the bus. We all saw what happened to Rep. Liz Cheney. But Lummis did it anyway last week, and she’s still standing.

Some might interpret that as a sign of Trump’s waning power and not give Lummis credit, but defying the former president wasn’t the only indication she’s shifting from party minion to independent thinker.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

