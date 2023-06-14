Jessica Brauer

Last weekend, two pigeons sought refuge in an artist studio on the third floor of the Laramie Plains Civic Center as the rain poured down the exterior brick walls. They darted anxiously from corner to corner, dropping tufts of gray feathers onto the paint-stained floors until the small group of artists who share the space encouraged them back through the 100-year-old windows by waving brooms above their heads. Sparing you the details, reader, trust they left their mark before they flew free.

Artists are resilient — especially in Wyoming.

Jessica Brauer is executive director at the Laramie Plains Civic Center and volunteers throughout the community with most of her time dedicated to Laramie Main Street Alliance, Relative Theatrics and Wyoming Arts Alliance’s Cultural Champions. Email: jessicaebrauer@gmail.com.

