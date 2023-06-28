Megan Degenfelder is a metaphor for contemporary Republican Party politics. She’s a rookie but a quick study. It took her little time to figure out the Trump playbook.
It goes like this. Engage in extreme behavior you know will cause reaction. When normal people react normally, play the victim. It’s the Trumpian “woe is me” strategy. “Oh, I’ve been treated so unfairly.”
It’s what happened when Wyoming Democrats criticized Degenfelder’s unholy alliance with extremists.
Admittedly it’s like Al Green’s song, “The Snake.” A woman brings a nearly dead serpent home and revives it and it bites her. As she is crying while dying, the snake says, “Shut up, silly woman. You knew damn well I was a snake before you brought me in.”
Most voters didn’t know who Degenfelder was when they brought her into Wyoming’s top education job. She wasn’t openly extremist enough to land on the list of possible replacements nominated by Wyoming GOP’s politburo to replace Jillian Balow when she bailed on Wyoming for Virginia pastures that didn’t turn out to be as green as they looked.
As a candidate in the GOP primary, Degenfelder campaigned as a moderate. Some saw through the façade because they know the Wyoming Republican Party is where moderates go to die political deaths.
It didn’t take long for her to do what is demanded of Republican officeholders, i.e., join far-right extremists to make life harder for certain students and their families. Recently, Degenfelder spoke at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver, sharing a platform with Moms for Liberty (M4L) cofounder Tina Descovich. Moderates don’t get those kinds of invitations.
The Southern Poverty Law Center tracks extremists who endanger democracy. According to them, M4L is “a far-right organization that engages in anti-student inclusion activities and self-identifies as part of the modern parental rights movement. The group grew out of opposition to public health regulations for COVID-19, opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum, and has advocated book bans.”
This is the same M4L that has infested the Laramie County School District No. 1 board, following marching orders of the national organization that has now been outed by SPLC watchdogs.
SPLC says “Moms for Liberty activities make it clear that the group’s primary goals are to fuel right-wing hysteria and make the world a less comfortable place for certain students — primarily those are Black, LGBTQ, or who come from LGBTQ families.”
Degenfelder used the speech to take “a hard-right turn” and make “hot-button topics like school library books and transgender issues central to her message,” lambasting “the Left.”
Wyoming Democrats did what rational people would, criticizing her for associating her office with zealots who “opposes LGBTQ+ and racially inclusive school curriculum” and advocating books bans. She learned from Trump that when you take radically wild positions and are criticized for it, make yourself out to be the victim, claiming to be unfairly attacked. “Woe is me.”
Who can feign surprise? Degenfelder’s BFFs are Moms for Liberty? The chairman of her political party is a member of the seditious Oath Keepers. Most of her fellow GOP officeholders are election deniers.
The problem for those who care about the quality of children’s education is that more than two decades ago, voters ceased considering whether candidates for this critical office were actually qualified. Beginning in 2002, all that mattered was a party label, and it’s been downhill ever since.
We’ve had superintendents of public instruction who were “let go” at prior teaching jobs. One was so bad the Republican legislature stripped her of power, relegating her to largely ceremonial and minor advisory duties.
Now we have a school chief who pals around with Moms for Liberty as it demonizes teachers, librarians and rational school board members, advocating for the abolition of the Department of Education, while advancing conspiracy propaganda and spreading hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community.
Until voters decide qualifications matter, Wyoming will be plagued by top education officials supporting radical-right agendas more than they support teachers and students.