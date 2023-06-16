Kerry Drake mug2

Kerry Drake

Wyoming’s top public school official spoke last Saturday at a Denver conference also featuring the controversial Moms for Liberty. While the extremist group and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder made separate presentations, their missions seem to align.

Degenfelder’s call at the Western Conservative Summit to take all political bias out of classrooms was laughable, in light of her far-right political rhetoric. She called for bans on “critical race theory,” transgender students competing in girls’ sports and LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries — echoing issues central to the national and Wyoming Republican agenda.

The Drake’s Take is a weekly column by veteran Wyoming journalist Kerry Drake, and produced by WyoFile.com, a nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

