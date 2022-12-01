You don’t have to look hard to find goodness in our community, even amid a year that has been so challenging.

Just this past week, a Casper couple teamed with Eggington’s restaurant and the Boys & Girls Club to donate Thanksgiving meals for a thousand people. La Cocina restaurant opened its doors on Thursday to those in need of a meal, offering free food and even deliveries. The Salvation Army and Joshua’s Storehouse handed out hundreds of meals. And the Central Wyoming Rescue Mission cared for the hungry and the homeless over the holiday.

