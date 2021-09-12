I HAVE A MENTAL BLOCK that’s very selective and only kicks in at the grocery store.
For some reason, I can’t walk past the yellow mustard on the condiment shelves without wondering if I’m almost out. Because of the block, I can’t really remember and am compelled to buy a bottle just in case.
The brain won’t let me contemplate the horror of running out.
The block lifts when I get home, though, and see the other nine unopened bottles hanging out in the pantry. Well, it takes forever to go bad, right? Another bottle won’t hurt.
Even a move doesn’t seem to impact my mystifying mustard malaise. Now I fear I’m just adding to the tangy yellow horde that will double by the time I get to unpacking all those heavy boxes from the pantry.
You’d think it would be easy to remember I have plenty. I dislike going grocery shopping so much, I usually wait until there’s almost no food in the house. When it’s down to the last pickle floating in the jar and a stale tortilla, that’s when I know it’s time to go shopping again.
Once I start pushing that cart and try to follow my list (yes, I make a list, mustard is never on it, yet I don’t trust myself) chances are pretty darn good I’ll be going home with another bottle.
If it were anything but mustard, it may be easier to understand.
It seems almost prudent and responsible if the same were true for toilet paper. If there is a grocery store product to have this mental block with, it’s that. I certainly would consider it much more of a disaster that the supply of TP just dwindled down without notice than going to the fridge and discover there’s no more of the salty condiment.
ANOTHER DISCOVERY provoked by the pandemic is doing the grocery shopping online. Then, it’s either delivered or I can pick it up at the store. Turns out it’s also not that great an idea to go online grocery shopping while hungry.
Instead of taking forever to haphazardly peruse everything offered, I made a list and then just searched from there. I thought this would save time and money because if I’m not walking up and down every aisle in the store, I’m bound to not submit to all those impulse buys.
Turns out, a search for “potato chips” brings up many options, and already being hungry an extra item or two ends up being clicked. Multiplied by most of the items on the list it can easily get out of hand.
Already hungry, there’s also the trap of buying the sale items or things with digital coupons. Didn’t want them in the first place, but it’s a heck of a deal, right? Especially the offers to get a much lower price, but you have to buy five of them to get that price. When you’re single and shopping for one, buying five 5-pound packages of shredded cheese just seems a little much.
Of course, so does having 10 bottles of mustard in the pantry.
Now if only that mental block would work with hot dogs, maybe I can start making a dent in this mustard stockpile.
I’VE ALSO NOTICED another impact of the new University of Wyoming term on my morning commute. Seems not only should I expect to spend more time waiting for pedestrians and bicycles crossing Grand Avenue in the morning, but also from those who drive to class.
Starting at about Spring Creek Drive going north to the campus is an exercise in start and stop. That’s because all those newcomers aren’t sure which intersections have stop signs so they stop at them all. Been here three weeks and it was clear in the first couple hours that the east-west lights and stop signs are on the odd streets, the north-south every other street.
NOT THAT I REALLY MIND. In fact, these unsure drivers have probably already saved me hundreds of dollars from hitting these new-to-me potholes too fast.