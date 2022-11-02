Is it permissible to think about a potential diplomatic end to the Ukraine war? Judging by the reaction to a letter from House progressives advocating talks between the U.S. and Russia, the answer is emphatically “no.”

The letter to President Joe Biden from 30 House progressives led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, engendered the same intensely negative reaction as public musings about diplomatic deals by Elon Musk and Henry Kissinger. You don’t have to endorse any of the specific proposals talked about by these very different people to be disturbed by the campuslike fervor with which they have been deemed unsayable and unthinkable.

Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist.

