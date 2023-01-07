Sometimes I hear a comment that makes me ponder. Recently I heard someone say if you have an hour of work to do and two weeks to do it in, it doesn’t matter if you complete it in the first hour or the last hour of the timeframe—as long as you get it done.

I have been pondering that idea for days. I realize I have done both in my life. For the most part, I prefer to get things done sooner than later. When the task is done, I can relax and enjoy the rest of the time feeling confident that I am not running behind or putting myself under pressure at the last minute. This scenario works well for me.

